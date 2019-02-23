PDP To Buhari: Stop Whining And Accept The Will Of The People

February 23, 2019
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges President Muhammadu Buhari
and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop whining over their
rejection in the Presidential election and quietly accept the will of
the people.
The PDP alerts Nigerians that the APC and agents of the Buhari
Presidency, being bewildered by defeat, are now plotting to discredit
the votes which Nigerians freely delivered to the peoples Candidate,
Atiku Abubakar at their polling units.
Part of this plot is to trigger mayhem and burn down INEC offices in
order to claim that all evidence of our winning the votes have been
destroyed.
The PDP reminds President Buhari and the APC that the polling unit is
the foundation of the election and all our agents and supporters already
have the results in all the polling centers and voting points across the
country.
As such, our party is holding strongly to our results as already
delivered by the people at the polling units and such cannot be altered.
The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari and his APC to respect the
will of the people and accept the verdict of the election. It is not for
President Buhari to direct his campaign spokesperson to tell Nigerians
that no party should rejoice.
For us in the PDP, we already have the figures and we are aware that
Nigerians in their resolve and consensus have settled their votes in
favour of the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President
of our country.
President Buhari should be prepared to take his defeat in good faith.
After all, he will not be the first sitting President to lose in an
election.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
And
Director, Media & Publicity
PDP Presidential Campaign Organization
