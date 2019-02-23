PDP To Buhari: Stop Whining And Accept The Will Of The People

February 23, 2019

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges President Muhammadu Buhari

and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop whining over their

rejection in the Presidential election and quietly accept the will of

the people.

The PDP alerts Nigerians that the APC and agents of the Buhari

Presidency, being bewildered by defeat, are now plotting to discredit

the votes which Nigerians freely delivered to the peoples Candidate,

Atiku Abubakar at their polling units.

Part of this plot is to trigger mayhem and burn down INEC offices in

order to claim that all evidence of our winning the votes have been

destroyed.

The PDP reminds President Buhari and the APC that the polling unit is

the foundation of the election and all our agents and supporters already

have the results in all the polling centers and voting points across the

country.

As such, our party is holding strongly to our results as already

delivered by the people at the polling units and such cannot be altered.

The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari and his APC to respect the

will of the people and accept the verdict of the election. It is not for

President Buhari to direct his campaign spokesperson to tell Nigerians

that no party should rejoice.

For us in the PDP, we already have the figures and we are aware that

Nigerians in their resolve and consensus have settled their votes in

favour of the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next President

of our country.

President Buhari should be prepared to take his defeat in good faith.

After all, he will not be the first sitting President to lose in an

election.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

