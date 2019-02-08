Obiano Lauds CAFE’s Prosthetic Programme For The Physically Challenged﻿





By Emeka Ozumba

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano has commended the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), NGO of his wife, Ebelechukwu for its free Prosthetic limb programme for physically challenged persons in the state. The Governor made the commendation during a stop-over Thursday to observe the ongoing Prosthetic Fitting at Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

Addressing the over one hundred and twenty beneficiaries at the centre on day-two of the Prosthetic fitting exercise, Governor said that he is impressed with what he saw and the number of persons being fitting with either artificial limbs or legs by the NGO.

Said he:

“I am very proud of this project and I commend her immensely and I will continue to support and encourage her. According to others who got the prosthetics earlier, it may not be comfortable immediately but after a while you will get used to it, when you use it and you have challenges get back so that the doctor can make corrections. May God continue to bless and keep you.”

The Wife of the Governor and founder of CAFÉ, Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) thereafter thanked the Governor for making time from his busy schedule to see what her NGO is doing for physically challenged persons. Osodieme said that the CAFÉ Free Prosthetic programme is aimed at improving the mobility of persons with different physical challenges which has benefitted 1300 persons since 2014. She explained that this is the 6th Phase of the exercise which will increase total number to 1,400 of beneficiaries.

Osodieme urged the beneficiaries to thank her husband for giving her permission and support to set-up and implement the NGO programmes, and restated her committed to the course of the less privileged and the welfare indigent women and youths. She also stressed that her NGO programmes which are executed through personal and donor funds is complimenting the good works of her husband the Governor for the interest of ndi Anambra.

