Suspected Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa Monarch

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Osu Ajiri of Udegye chiefdom, Chief Alhaji Bala Usman, who escaped attacked by unknown gunmen has on Sunday called for disarming of those with firearms.

Osu Ajiri confirmed that the attackers were Fulanis who are not indigenes of the state.

He said they are from other states but “used the advantage of our borderline with neighboring states to invade and exhibited their attitude which is uncalled for”.

The gunmen attacked the traditional ruler on his way back from official engagement few kilometers away from his domain.

The monarch who confirmed the accident said, “I’m shocked by the attack. As a first-class Chief, some miscreants have the courage to attack me and my convoy. It is very unfortunate.

“Proper measures must be taken by the authority concerned to end this, otherwise people will continue to lose their lives in the hands of this gunmen on daily basis.

”I appealed to military personnel to join hands with the police in order to bring to an end of this unwanted killing of innocent citizens of this country.”

90 total views, 90 views today