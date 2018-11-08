Ortom Inaugurates PDP Governorship Campaign Council

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2019 governorship elections, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has inaugurated the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Council for the ORTOM/ABOUNU Governorship Campaign Organization, .

The ceremony took place at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Governor Ortom affirmed the resolve of PDP to embark on issue-based campaign to ensure the victory of the party in the coming elections.

He expressed confidence in the personalities on the Campaign Council, saying that PDP remains the best option for Benue people and other Nigerians.

The Governor said the role of the Council would be to oversee the day-to-day activities of the Campaign Organization headed by the Director-General.

Members of the Campaign Council include Governor Samuel Ortom as Chairman, Dr. Joe Nyam – Secretary, Hon. John Ngbede, Deputy Chairman, Senator David Mark, Sen. Dr Iorchiya Ayu, Hon Gabriel Suswam, Hon Titus Uba, Hon. Johnson Egli Ahubi as members while Hon. Terngu Shawon is the Director General.

Other members are Hon Orker Jev, Comrade Abba Moro, Hon. Avine Agbom, Chief Mrs Margaret Icheen, Chief Mrs Rebecca Apedzan, Prof David Ker, Engr Felix Atume, Hon. Dave Iorhemba, Hon. Austin Awodi, Chief Mrs Abeje Egwa, Hon. Emmanuel Agbo, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, Prince Yandev Amaabai, Hon. Samson Okwu, State Women Leader and Youth Leader

In their responses, Senators David Mark, Iyorchia Ayu, the Speaker Benue State House of Assembly, Hon Titus Uba among others took turns to commend Governor Ortom on the manner he has handled affairs of the party since he assumed its leadership in the state.

They pledged their commitment to ensuring the victory of PDP in the coming polls.

