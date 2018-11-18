Nigeria Cannot Survive Another 4 Years Under Buhari, Buhari Loses $2.8bn GE Investment

November 18, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency

has caused the nation another huge economic setback following the

withdrawal of General Electric (GE) from a $2.8 billion railway

concession deal due to the harsh economic policies of his

administration.

The party urges Nigerians to dismiss the NEXT LEVEL mantra introduced as

Buhari’s 2019 slogan noting that the President failed to deliver on his

promises.

The next level Buhari administration can take Nigeria to can only be

severe hunger and pains beyond what Nigerians have been experiencing in

the last three and half years.

PDP further notes that with the withdrawal of GE and the continued

exiting, from our nation, of other huge foreign investors, due to

unabated unfriendly polices, the Buhari Presidency has cost Nigerians

the much needed commercial and employment opportunities and further

frustrated the development of the nation.

The Buhari administration is the major economic challenge facing Nigeria

as a nation. Our nation has continued to reel under the administration

characterized by economic stagnation, high inflation, soaring

unemployment and harsh regulatory regime that scare away investors.

The refusal of the incompetent and anti-development Buhari

administration to institute and drive arable economic direction and

reforms; its resort to heavy taxation, heavy sanctions and blame games

have led us to a sorry state where investors keep existing our economy

This is evident in the capital importation report of the National Bureau

of Statistics (NBS) for the second quarter of 2018, which showed

critical drop in capital importation in Q2 relative Q1 2018 with no hope

in sight under Buhari.

From all indications, it is clear that there is no way our economy can

survive if the incompetent Buhari administration is allowed to be on the

saddle for another four year.

The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to continue in their resolution to

rescue our nation by rallying behind the PDP Presidential candidate,

Atiku Abubakar, with his proven competencies in wealth creation and

economic management to bring our country out of the woods, where

President Buhari has plunged us in the last three and half years.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

