Nigeria Cannot Survive Another 4 Years Under Buhari, Buhari Loses $2.8bn GE Investment

November 18, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency
has caused the nation another huge economic setback following the
withdrawal of General Electric (GE) from a $2.8 billion railway
concession deal due to the harsh economic policies of his
administration.
The party urges Nigerians to dismiss the NEXT LEVEL mantra introduced as
Buhari’s 2019 slogan noting that the President failed to deliver on his
promises.
The next level Buhari administration can take Nigeria to can only be
severe hunger and pains beyond what Nigerians have been experiencing in
the last three and half years.
PDP further notes that with the withdrawal of GE and the continued
exiting, from our nation, of other huge foreign investors, due to
unabated unfriendly polices, the Buhari Presidency has cost Nigerians
the much needed commercial and employment opportunities and further
frustrated the development of the nation.
The Buhari administration is the major economic challenge facing Nigeria
as a nation. Our nation has continued to reel under the administration
characterized by economic stagnation, high inflation, soaring
unemployment and harsh regulatory regime that scare away investors.
The refusal of the incompetent and anti-development Buhari
administration to institute and drive arable economic direction and
reforms; its resort to heavy taxation, heavy sanctions and blame games
have led us to a sorry state where investors keep existing our economy
This is evident in the capital importation report of the National Bureau
of Statistics (NBS) for the second quarter of 2018, which showed
critical drop in capital importation in Q2 relative Q1 2018 with no hope
in sight under Buhari.
From all indications, it is clear that there is no way our economy can
survive if the incompetent Buhari administration is allowed to be on the
saddle for another four year.
The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to continue in their resolution to
rescue our nation by rallying behind the PDP Presidential candidate,
Atiku Abubakar, with his proven competencies in wealth creation and
economic management to bring our country out of the woods, where
President Buhari has plunged us in the last three and half years.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
