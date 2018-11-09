My Son Is Campaigning For Buhari To Get Back At Me – Doyin Okupe

November 9, 2018
Dr. Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan said his son, Ditan decided to join the campaign train of President Muhammadu Buhari in order to get back at him.

Okupe said on his twitter handle @doyinokupe, that he had been having serious issues with his son for the past five years and that this was just his way of getting back at him.

“Ditan okupe is my Son. He is a very brilliant young man. He went to Kings college, Lagos; Burkinham University, UK and did post graduate in law at the London School of Economics.

“We both have had serious issues in the last 5 years.This may be his way of getting back at me. I wish him luck,” he said.

Ditan Okupe had declared support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term project, despite fact that his father is a supporter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a letter he sent to Festus Keyamo, Buhari’s campaign aide, the young Okupe, who is a lawyer, begged to join the campaign team of Buhari to ensure the president’s victory in 2019.

He described Buhari as the best candidate for the top job, adding that everything must be done to prevent the PDP and its cohorts from returning to power next year.

