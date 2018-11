Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

For the second time in 48 hours, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The agenda of the meeting held behind closed doors on Friday was not disclosed

The two APC leaders met on Wednesday.

