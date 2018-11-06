Breaking News: 4 Reps Dump APC

November 6, 2018
Four members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the House of Representatives have announced their defection from the party.

They are Mr Abiodun Awoleye-Dada, who has moved to the Accord party; Mr Samuel Segun-Williams, who has moved to the Labour Party; and Mr Lawan Hassan-Anka, who has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The fourth member, Mr Lam Adesina, has defected to the African Democratic Congress.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has just announced the defections on the floor of the House in Abuja.

Details soon

