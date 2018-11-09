Benue 2019: I Am Still the SDP Governorship Candidate – Hingah Biem

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) in Benue state, Hon. Hingah Biem has debunked rumours that he has been delisted as the party’s flagbearer.

Hingah Biem who stated this in his residence, in Makurdi, Thursday, said he remains the governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Mr Biem had emerged winner in the last primaries conducted by the party after he beat two of his co-aspirants.

For the past one week,it has been speculated that the national secretariat of the SDP had replaced Mr. Biem with someone else.

Reacting to the rumours, Hingah Biem, a retired permanent secretary, and one time editor of the Voice Newspaper, said the national leadership of the party has not informed him of any such changes yet.

“I heard of the rumour that I have been replaced by someone else. When I inquired from the national leadership of my party, they were trying to explain that they had to substitute some candidates in some of the states of the federation including Benue.

“According to them, they carried out a survey after the primaries and discovered that in some of the states, their governorship candidates were not likely to win the elections for

them.

“I really don’t understand what their reasons are and I don’t want to input motives into what they have done because I’m a man of honour and integrity.

“So, I have asked them to ensure that my name is sent to Independet National Electoral Commission, INEC, because I have fulfilled all conditions that any

candidate needs to fulfil to run for an election”, Mr Biem said.

He said he expects the national leadership of the party to do the right thing else he will use appropriate procedures to make them do the right thing.

He therefore called on Benue people not to panic but to disregard the rumours, remain calm and focused with their support for the state SDP.

Also , the state party chairman, Mr John Enameri described the rumours as baseless.

Speaking at the state party secretariat shortly after he received an award of excellence, Enemari said the national leadership has not informed him of any change. “Hingah Biem remains our governorship candidate”, he said.

