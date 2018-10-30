Kogi Women Plan 1.2 Million-Man March For Atiku

…As Party Streamlines Presidential Support, Volunteer Groups
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fortunes in the 2019 Presidential
election has received a boost with women in Kogi state announcing their
plan to stage a 1.2 million-man march in support PDP Presidential
candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
This is just as the PDP has announced the streamlining of all its
Presidential support and volunteer groups across the country, to ensure
a centralized activity under the supervision of the party and the
Presidential Campaign Council.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who received a
delegation of a presidential women support group, Success Initiative
Women for Atiku, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday
stated that the party has opened strategic platforms for all support
groups to directly participate in the campaign.
He said the PDP has received “unprecedented goodwill and support from
millions of Nigerians across all sections of the country, irrespective
of ethnicity, religious and political leaning, since the emergence of
Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential candidate.
“Today, Atiku Abubakar has the highest demography of support and
volunteer groups across the nooks and crannies of our country. The
support we are receiving is monumental”, he said.
Ologbondiyan said Nigerians are eager to vote in Atiku Abubakar due to
his proven national and international connection and capacity for wealth
creation, massive employment opportunities for the youths, as well as
ability to engender national cohesion and unity among the people.
While urging Nigerians to disregard the smear campaigns by the Buhari
Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP spokesman
assured that the PDP will run an issue based campaign with all support
groups streamlined for coordinated action.
He explained that the PDP has already created critical engagement
platforms to coordinate all its activities, adding that all its campaign
strategies, policy direction, programmes and promise to Nigerians will
be streamlined through the party to ensure effectiveness and
responsibility.
He therefore urged the women not to relent but continue to propagate the
message until victory is secured.
Earlier, the leader of the group, Evangelist Funso Lami Johnson,
congratulated the party for the choice of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential
candidate while informing of the plans already perfected to stage a 1.2
million-man match in support of Atiku in Kogi state.
