Kogi Women Plan 1.2 Million-Man March For Atiku

…As Party Streamlines Presidential Support, Volunteer Groups

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fortunes in the 2019 Presidential

election has received a boost with women in Kogi state announcing their

plan to stage a 1.2 million-man march in support PDP Presidential

candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

This is just as the PDP has announced the streamlining of all its

Presidential support and volunteer groups across the country, to ensure

a centralized activity under the supervision of the party and the

Presidential Campaign Council.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who received a

delegation of a presidential women support group, Success Initiative

Women for Atiku, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday

stated that the party has opened strategic platforms for all support

groups to directly participate in the campaign.

He said the PDP has received “unprecedented goodwill and support from

millions of Nigerians across all sections of the country, irrespective

of ethnicity, religious and political leaning, since the emergence of

Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential candidate.

“Today, Atiku Abubakar has the highest demography of support and

volunteer groups across the nooks and crannies of our country. The

support we are receiving is monumental”, he said.

Ologbondiyan said Nigerians are eager to vote in Atiku Abubakar due to

his proven national and international connection and capacity for wealth

creation, massive employment opportunities for the youths, as well as

ability to engender national cohesion and unity among the people.

While urging Nigerians to disregard the smear campaigns by the Buhari

Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP spokesman

assured that the PDP will run an issue based campaign with all support

groups streamlined for coordinated action.

He explained that the PDP has already created critical engagement

platforms to coordinate all its activities, adding that all its campaign

strategies, policy direction, programmes and promise to Nigerians will

be streamlined through the party to ensure effectiveness and

responsibility.

He therefore urged the women not to relent but continue to propagate the

message until victory is secured.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Evangelist Funso Lami Johnson,

congratulated the party for the choice of Atiku Abubakar as Presidential

candidate while informing of the plans already perfected to stage a 1.2

million-man match in support of Atiku in Kogi state.

