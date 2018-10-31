Breaking News: Body Of Missing Army General Alkali Found

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The body of the missing Army General, Retired Major General Idris Alkali has been found.

The remains of the retired officer were discovered in Guchwet in Shen of Jos South LGA of Plateau State.

The leader of the operation search and rescue, Brigadier General Umar Mohammed, says a parade will be held for the retired officer.

He also stated that an honour and a befitting burial for former Chief of Administration in the Nigerian Army headquarters would take place.

Retired Major General Idris Alkali had been declared missing since September 3, 2018, on his way from Abuja to Bauchi en route Jos.

