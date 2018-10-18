2019: INEC Laments Non Collection Of PVCs In Benue

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Benue State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has lamented non collection of Permanent Voters Card, (PVCs) in the state saying over 400,000 cards uncollected .

Yilwatda who disclosed this when he received members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, on a courtesy visit said over 400,000 registered voters out of the 2.4 million registered voters in the state are yet to collect their PVCs.

Yilwatda further revealed that out of this 400, 000 uncollected PVCs, over 12,000 PVCs of them belongs to Walimayo Ward which is one of the largest wards in the state.

The REC who appealed Venue voters to come out and collect their PVCs expressed fear that most residents at be disenfranchised if nothing is done to distribute the cards.

“We are hoping that before the election we are going to have additional 200,000 PVCs printed and returned back to us. That means that we will have over 600,000 uncollected PVCs before the elections and we must get them distributed.

“There are over 2.4 million registered voters which means we may have about one-quarter of registered voters in Benue already disenfranchised from voting if we don’t get the cards to them before the election,” he said.

He therefore, said as a measure to prevent such form happening, INEC is creating 12 additional distribution points in strategic areas across the state to ensure that those who have not collected their PVCs can do so.

He warned that any registered voters who does not collect his or her PVC before the election stands disenfranchised to participate in the world elections already.

In his words: “We have about 400,000 uncollected PVCs in Benue state right and we are working towards ensuring that those 400,000 uncollected PVCs are distributed before the elections.

“So, we are creating about 12 distribution points in the local government on Thursday. Then, between November 6 to November 12, this year, we are sending our staff to mark that area.

“We have listed those areas already and we are tagging them and we are moving from our office to all public places including Wurukum Park and other motor parks, Highlevel, Wadata market, Modern Market and some of the strategic areas within the state.

“After that, we will do home to home and door to door enlightenment and then, we will return back to ensure we get these cards collected. We would also use that opportunity to do card collection down to the wards and polling units across the state as a way of killing two birds with one stone.

He also said INEC will display the list of voters to enable people check their names for correction or omission as well as identify and report any underage voter if found on the list.

This he said would enable Benue INEC clean up their data base before the 2019 general elections.

