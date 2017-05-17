Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale has said that the planned defection of some aggrieved members of the Party to a newly registered political party, The Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) will further weaken democracy in the State. He posited that a formidable opposition is a necessary ingredient in any democratic setting.

Adewale, while interacting with some journalists yesterday appreciated the thoughts and efforts of his well-wishers as he clocked 51st years. He said “I am overwhelmed by the volume of goodwill messages from far and near today being my birthday. Certainly, this show of love has further reinforced my resolve to live the remaining part of my life for the benefits of mankind”.

The PDP Chairman also advised members of the PDP believed to be loyal to Moshood Salvador planning to defect into a recently registered political party to reconsider their stand in the interest of the party. “I will continue to sue for a united PDP. I have been doing this since I became the Chairman. It is not in the interest of democracy, the aggrieved and the general public for the opposition to be divided especially less than 2 months to the LG elections”. Adewale said.

According to him “the aggrieved members are acting alone. Senator Makarfi on whose behalf they claimed to be acting has since advised them to work with us towards the victory of the party in the LG polls”.

Adewale restated that he is ready and willing to harmonize the LG candidates list with Salvador group before presenting same to LASIEC. “I have the mandate of our leaders in the PDP to share the LG candidates on a 50 /50 basis with them if that will ensure peace going into the polls. Our interest is to deliver Lagos grassroots to the PDP. The State Secretariat is open to all members of the party and I am available to receive their list personally at the office whenever they are ready.

“Although, all efforts to reconcile those aggrieved have been frustrated by a few disgruntled leaders that are already sold out to the ruling party in the state but we will not relent in our efforts towards repositioning the PDP for victory in Lagos State” the chairman stated.

He advised members especially the aspirants not to be deceived into defecting into a new party 2 months to election. “Selling a new party to the electorates two months to election is a near impossible task. Not to mention that the party logo maybe contested by some registered party due to its similarities”. He concluded.

It would be recalled that Otunba Segun Adewale has been consistent in his effort to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in Lagos, just as he has consistently stated that APC has failed Lagosians with its unfulfilled promises.