…says it’s written 4 petitions against Oloyede

The Nigerian Patriotic Advocates, has condemned the demand by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for the resignation of the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

According to the organisation, the conduct of ASUU was fast becoming a national embarrassment to the nation’s academia because it was not sincere.

The NPA said while intellectuals in saner clines have been known for their sound judgment built on unbiased and selfish mind, the case had been different with ASUU which had written four petitions against Oloyede.

Recently, a civil rights movement, the Joint Action Coalition of Civil Society Organization for Transparency in Governance, had condemned ASUU’s demand, which, it said, was for selfish reasons.

The Chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, Dr Deji Omole, had claimed that the registration problems being experienced by candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination, were a major setback, which could jeopardise the ambition of candidates.

While calling on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to prevail on Oloyede not to make life difficult for children eager for higher education, he said the registration procedure introduced by JAMB as cumbersome.

But the NPA in a statement by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Goza and Public Relations Officer, Otunba Adeniyi Jones, said from its persistent attack on JAMB, it was obvious that ASUU had a mission to discredit Oloyede’s good intentions.

The call for the resignation of Oloyede, NPA said, was strange especially coming from a group that had clearly shown that they have personal grudges to settle with him.