…Calls for his resignation

Following the suspension of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Engr. Babachir David Lawal over corruption allegation, a National Ex-officio of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Hon. Yekini Nabena has said that it is immoral for the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki, to continue in office in view of numerous corruption allegations hanging on his neck.

Tbe APC chieftain therefore, called for Saraki’s immediate resignation as Senate President if the current 8th Senate will regain its deserved status because “the leader of the red chamber has completely lost legitimacy”.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja, Nabena said in the history of Nigeria Senate, “No Senate President has brought disrepute to the exalted position like the current occupier”.

He urged Nigerians, Civil Society Organizations, former and serving senators and all lover of democracy to remain steadfast in their quest to kick the top lawmaker out of office if the current fight against corruption will have effect.

“Senator Saraki cannot continue to preside over a lawmaking organ of a government that is vigorously fighting corruption in Nigeria when he has a load of corruption allegations hanging on his neck.

“As it is today, the case of his alleged false assets declaration is ongoing. There are revelations about his ties to offshore businesses in tax havens as contained in the Panama Papers.

“Also, an organization Citizens Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) sometime ago submitted a petition to the Inspector General of Police and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) over an alleged theft of N630 million by Sen. Bukola Saraki, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Yakubu Dogara and Larsun from FCDA in connivance with elements from the National Assembly and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), under the guise of payment for residential accommodation, among other hanging allegations.

“For Saraki and his docile senator friends to leave their houses and head straight to court, sit in the accused box on criminal charges, this is enough an indictment. Yet, they will come back to the upper House (Senate) and take charge of Lawmaking for the country! This manner of impunity is killing every sane citizen and also rubbishing our democracy in the eyes of other nations.

“It has also been reported how Sen. Saraki’s name was prominently mentioned in an investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into how a large chunk of the N19 billion London-Paris Club loan refund was allegedly diverted under the guise of paying consultants”.

For the APC chieftain, Saraki’s continue presiding over Nigeria red chamber, as man in the dock; defy civilized standards in human conduct.

While calling on Saraki to step down until he is proved not guilty of all the charges, the APC chieftain also asked the party leadership to succumb to blackmail “by blindly supporting Saraki’s Senate Presidency against President Muhammadu Buhari’s zero corruption war”.