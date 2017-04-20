Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up a committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recovered large amount of money from a Lagos house and that of the grass cutting scandak involving the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Frank, however, called on the President to take a step further by sacking all the serving “Cabinet members who have in one way or the other brought disrepute to the administration of the APC.”

The APC spokesman, who was reacting in a statement he signed on Wednesday in Abuja over the suspension of the NIA boss and that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Engr. David Babachir, said the action was long overdue.

Frank, who had earlier written an open letter to the President to demand openness in the controversial money recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said the suspension of NIA boss will boost the confidence of Nigerians in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said: “We believe in the committee set up by Mr. President. This committee will come up with a result that will please Nigerians.

“Mr. President should take more bold steps like this to sack all the incompetent hands in his government.

“Nigerians want to see the type of actions President Zuma took in South Africa. This government must do more to ensure that the act of corruption become a thing of the past in Nigeria by getting to the root of this controversial $49M and anybody found guilty must be prosecuted.”