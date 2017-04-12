Ifeanyi Okeke

The traditional ruler of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty Dr. Sir Francis Oyinmadu JP, Nwajiaku VI has commended the wife of the governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano for dedication to proven charitable deeds, and a good messenger for the spread of good governance to communities in Anambra State.

The royal father made the commendation Monday when Mrs. Obiano visited Ukpor on the heels of her ongoing tour of communities across the state for the empowerment of indigent widows and the less privileged. Igwe Onyinmadu, observed that Mrs. Obiano is making positive impact through the programmes of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) and urged her to keep it up. In the words of the Ukpor monarch;

“I have observed with keen interest your passion and commitment to charity and support of the programmes of your husband, our governor whom many of us can attest is doing well, and would like you to sustain the zeal. I have no doubt that you know that leadership is a sacrifice which comes without gratitude and appreciation but once there is majority acknowledgement like we have in our state, we give glory to God. I am glad that our people of Ukpor which comprise of over twenty villages gathered to receive you since we have chosen to honour you as our own.”

Furthermore, Igwe Onyinmadu urged Mrs. Obiano to convey the gratitude of Ukpor people to her husband and their requests for more development projects to be sited in the community.

In her Speech earlier, Mrs. Obiano thanked Igwe Onyinmadu for joining his subjects to receive her. She told him that she had plans to visit him at the Palace to thank him for inviting her in honorary capacity for the 2nd Ofala Festival before the official tour programmes came-up and promised to make time. She also thanked the Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Rita Maduagwu for her presence and kind words, as well as the men, women and youths of Ukpor. She equally assured them that their requests will be brought to the attention of the governor.

Mrs. Obiano also informed Ukpor that the tour is an annual empowerment programme she embarks on in conjunction with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs to reach out to the less privileged. She explained that she insisted on visiting the 181 communities in the state to identify with members of each community, note their challenges and take feedback to the governor who will review and proffer solutions that will lead to the development and progress of communities.