Uzodinma Returns Chinasa Nwaneri As Special Adviser, Other Loyalists Amid Corruption Allegation

Imo: Uzodinma Cripples LG Autonomy - Mandates Council Chairmen To Open Accounts In UBA
Governor Hope Uzodinma has reappointed Chinasa Nwaneri as Special Adviser on Monitoring and Compliance.

Chinasa Nwaneri was a former Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Special Duties who was arrested over allegations of malicious damage, fraudulent activities, obtaining money under false pretence and illegal use of government power/authority to harass, intimidate and frustrate the citizens of Imo State.

In a release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Oguwuike Nwachuku yesterday, he revealed that Uzodinma has approved the appointment of seven new Special Advisers (SA) in a move to strengthen his administration.

The new appointees are:

Chinasa Nwaneri, SA on Monitoring and Compliance, Steve Asimobi, SA on Strategy and Communication, Emeka Iheanacho, SA on Development Centre and Coordination, Perry Opara, SA on Political, Rejoice Ndudinachi, SA on Aviation, Willie Okoliegwo, SA on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Charles Ijezie, SA on Rural Mobilisation.

