Soludo’s Second Term Is a Sure Bet — SFC Declares, Says His Achievements Have Silenced the Opposition

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A prominent support group in Anambra State, Soludo Fan Club (SFC), has extolled the giant developmental strides of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo across the state in less than three years of his administration.

The group said the Governor’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland is already bearing visible fruits, even while the state continues to witness new transformative initiatives that touch various sectors, and which permeates down to every nook and cranny of the state.

Speaking over the weekend during a special meeting of some members of the group in Awka, the SFC National Convener, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, said Governor Soludo’s leadership has restored confidence among residents and placed Anambra on a trajectory of sustainable development.

He praised the governor’s administration for delivering impactful projects across sectors, especially in power and water resources sectors, road and other infrastructure, education, health, economy, environmental management, among others, noting that such strides are truly reshaping Anambra’s socio-economic landscape.

He added that the Governor’s kinetic and non-kinetic security initiatives, especially the recent launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, as well as the current feats so far recorded in the security landscape of the state have also complemented the good works of the Solution Government, further silenced the opposition, and also set a standard and model for other southeastern states and even the country at large.

Engr. Chukwuemeka, who is also the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, recalled that SFC had started identifying with and supporting Governor Soludo since 2009 when he first nursed the ambition to lead the state because of the visionary leadership qualities they saw in him and his economic brilliance. He also testified that the group and its members had remained true fans of Soludo since then till the present time he has become the Governor, emphasizing that their loyalty and unwavering support remain with the Governor even after his second tenure and through his subsequent political journeys.

The SFC Convener went on to recount the group’s grassroots engagements in propagating the governor’s achievements, noting that SFC has stood out over the years as a strategic platform for mobilizing support and spreading awareness of Soludo’s transformation agenda, judging by its numerical strength and state-wide spread, down to the local and wards levels.

Ahead of the proposed November 8 governorship election in the state, Engr. Chukwuemeka assured that SFC is mobilizing at every level to secure a landslide victory for the governor, which he said is already a sure bet. He expressed optimism that the governor’s good works in his first tenure have already paved the way for his reelection and earned him the continued support from the people of Ndị Anambra.

“We are proud fans of Soludo’s vision and will continue to take this message of transformation to every doorstep,” he assured, while also rolling out some of the plans the Club has for the year 2025.

In a vote of thanks, a member of the group and stakeholder in Dunukofia Local Government Area, Hon. Ifeanyi joined voice to commend the governor’s developmental strides, adding that both indigenes and non-indigenes have continued to benefit from Soludo’s inclusive leadership style.

He further extolled the SFC National Convener, Commissioner Chukwuemeka, for his commitment and efforts towards sustaining and advancing the cause of the Club for years, while also assuring of the members unrelenting solidarity.

While expressing optimism about the governor’s reelection bid, Mr. Ifeanyi reiterated that the governor’s unprecedented achievements speak for themselves and can even convince any voter of his capabilities, thereby making the journey an easy one.

Continuing, he lauded SFC members for their dedication and called on all Anambra residents to continue to support the good works of the Governor, for sustained development and prosperity of the state.

Among other gestures, the group members thereafter smiled home with a special largesse of bags of rice, a gesture that further cemented their resolve to intensify efforts toward ensuring the governor’s continued success in his service to the people of the state.

More photos from the event: