He Died After The Trip’, Iwuanyanwu’s Son Opens Up On Father’s Visit To Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody

He Died After The Trip’, Iwuanyanwu’s Son Opens Up On Father’s Visit To Nnamdi Kanu In DSS Custody
The late Iwuanyanwu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
Jide Iwuanyanwu, son of the immediate past President-General of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, Late Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has spoken about his father’s last trip on earth.

The elder statesman who was 82 died on July, 2024, and was laid to rest on November 2, 2024.
In a conversation with journalists on Sunday, Jide expressed thanks to the government at all levels over their roles during his father’s funeral.

He said his father’s last trip was in Abuja and it was a visit to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who is in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

“While at the DSS headquarters in Abuja where Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being held, the security operatives at the gate denied him from being driven into the premises. They said the only condition for him to achieve his mission there was for him to walk down and he obliged,” he said.

Mr Jide pointed out that it was after the visit that Chief Iwuanyanwu collapsed in his house and was rushed to the hospital, but never came back alive.

Jide appealed to the government to honor his father’s dying wish by granting the release of Kanu, which Chief Iwuanyanwu believed will see to the restoration of peace, revival of business activities, end to the Monday sit at home, and total emancipation of the South East from the dark days which have been witnessed in the past few years.

He also thanked the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kanu, whom he noted was on constant discussion with his late Dad on two major issues – the release of Kanu and the establishment of the South East Development Commission.

While thanking the federal government under President Tinubu for granting the South East Development Commission, He appealed to him for the release of Kanu, stressing that this request if granted would be a worthy honor and respect to the late revered Igbo leader.

