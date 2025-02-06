Federal Polytechnic Oko Gets Substantive Rector after One Year, 3 Acting Rectors

.As President Tinubu Appoints Chioma Awuzie Rector

By Uzo Ugwunze

After about a year since the expiration of the 5-year term of former Rector Federal Polytechnic Oko,Engr. Dr Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo and further appointments of three Acting Rectors to head the citadel of learning, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has finally approved the appointment of Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie as the substantive Rector of Federal Polytechnic Oko.

According to a press release made available to newsmen by the Polytechnic Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chijioke Ibeziako, the appointment which is for a term of five years takes effect immediately.

The Governing Council of the polytechnic led by Senator Dr. Barnabas Gemade OFR, after a transparent and competitive selection process recommended three names to the President with Dr. Awuzie as the frontline candidate.

She rose through the ranks to become a Chief Lecturer in the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (Chemistry option) Federal Polytechnic OKo and holds a doctorate degree in Physical and Materials Chemistry.

She has served the Polytechnic in different administrative positions which include: Head, department of Renewable Energy Research and Development. Director, International Higher Education Academic Organizations. Co-ordinator, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET). Director, Petroleum, Coal and Renewable Energy Research Unit. Director/Desk officer in charge of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) projects.

Dr. Awuzie assisted in the establishment of many infrastructural projects across the three campuses of Federal Polytechnic Oko thereby ensuring a robust and quality academic exercise.

Dr.Awuzie was among the group of experts appointed by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) which drafted the National and Higher National diploma Curricular for Renewable Energy Technology currently in use in Nigerian Polytechnics. Her career is marked by her unwavering dedication to academic excellence and advocacy for professional advancement.

Dr. Awuzie is an internationally recognized scholar who has consistently proven her expertise through numerous scholarly publications and research presentations that illustrate her practical knowledge.

She is a fellow of the following professional bodies : Chemical Society of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Chemists of Nigeria and Institute of Corporate Administration.

Dr. Chioma Awuzie is a great humanitarian who through her foundation, Dr. Chioma Awuzie Foundation has given scholarship to many indigent students to facilitate their education. She has also empowered many youths, women and communities through different schemes and initiatives.

Expectations are high that she will bring her vast experience to bear in repositioning Federal Polytechnic Oko as a distinct citadel of learning that will compete not only nationally but also globally.

It will be recalled that after the expiration of the former Rector, Engr. Dr. Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo on February 2, 2024, Dr Uche Onyegbu was appointed Acting Rector on February 5, 2024 to head the polytechnic. After six months in office, the Federal Government also appointed Dr Eugene Ubaka on August 1, 2024 to serve as Acting Rector for another six months which expired January 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, another announcement was made on February 1, 2025 that Dr. Genevieve Augustina Okeke was appointed to serve as Acting Rector of the polytechnic before the emergence of Dr. Chioma Irene Awuzie as the substantive Rector, Federal Polytechnic Oko on the 5th of February 2025.