8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Police Parades 9 Suspected Killers Of Lawmaker Hon Justice Azuka

Crime
Anambra Police Parades 9 Suspected Killers Of Lawmaker Hon Justice Azuka
Anambra Police Parades 9 Suspected Killers Of Lawmaker Hon Justice Azuka

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Twenty four hours after reports came in that the lifeless body of the Lawmaker representing Onitsha North State Constituency Hon Justice Azuka has been found , nine persons were yesterday paraded by the state Police Command as suspected killers of the legislator.

According to the release by the out going Commissioner of Police Nnaghe Obono Itam while parading the suspects;

*Many of you are aware of the gruesome murder of Hon Justice Azuka, the Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra State House of Assembly who was abducted on 24th December 2024 in Onitsha*

“This serious incident motivated the Command to go the extra mile in intelligence gathering and discreet investigation”

Lawmaker Justice Azuka
House of Assembly, Hon. Justice Azuka

“In the early hours of 6th February 2025 at the second niger bridge, the Joint Security team comprising of the Police and AVG Operatives on a mission to rescue the abducted Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North, Hon Azuka, his lifeless body was regrettably found at the scene. (May his soul rest in perfect peace)”

READ ALSO  Imo NURTW State Chairman Ude Removed, Few Months After Criminal Investigation

“Given the above on the same day, the Command Operatives in a joint operation with Anambra State Vigilante Operatives acting on intelligent-led information arrested Nine suspects actively involved in this unfortunate incident and recovered two pump action guns. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during a gun duel with the Police operatives”

*The arrested suspects include: Ugochukwu Onuorah aged 30 years, Ikemefuna Ossai aged 20 years, Ikenna Orugu aged 27 years, Chibuike Obiefuna aged 19 years, Chinonso Olisa aged 19 years years, Chinedu Okoli aged 21 years, David Ojini aged 25 years and the most notorious of them, one Peter Sunday aged 20 years with a big tattoo inscription of *No peace 4 d Government* on his chest”

*The Command Operatives have also successfully arrested one Chidiebere Nwosu, a kidnap suspect in Uruagu, Nnewi and neutralised some of his gang members that were involved in the attack of Police personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad after a successful arrest on 3rd October 2024*

READ ALSO  Herdsmen Attack At Amegu Nkalagha: We Alerted Gov Francis Nwifuru Four Days Ahead - Ohanaeze Youth

*We have also neutralised more than one hundred (100) notorious criminals and successfully destroyed many criminal camps in Ufuma, Eziowelle, Achalla, Ogbaru and many other places in the State*

“I want to extend our gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, *IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM*, for his guidance and overall support, also appreciate the Executive Governor of Anambra State, *Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR* sister Agencies, the Media, residents of the State, Anambra State Vigilante operatives, Civil Society Groups, Organizations and many others for their unflinching support within the 9 (nine) months that I spent in the State as the Commissioner of Police in _*the light of the Nation’ he said.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
El-Rufai, Amaechi And The Loose Cannons Of Nigeria’s Politics – By Abiodun Komolafe
Next article
Trump freezes aid to South Africa amid spat over land expropriation law

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Kinsmen Writes Imo Attorney General, Disagree With Uzodinma Plan To Hand Over Community Land To Catholic Church

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports