Zauren Baba Gonto Sensitizes Stakeholders and People Of Sayawa on Creation of Sayawa Chiefdom as Governor Bala Mohammed Receives Commendations

By: Daure David

In a continued effort to gain support and ensure community participation in the establishment of the long-awaited Sayawa Chiefdom, the Zauren Baba Gonto has met with the Village Head of Bogoro, Mr. Nuhu Tafida JP, and his village hamlets on Friday, 24th January 2025. The purpose of the meeting was to sensitize the people of Bogoro on the ongoing process for the creation of the Zaar/Sayawa Chiefdom.

During the meeting, the Zauren Baba Gonto emphasized the importance of the Sayawa Chiefdom to the development and unity of the Sayawa people, urging the people of Bogoro to actively participate in the consultations and decision-making processes. This meeting is part of the wider consultations being conducted under the directive of Governor Bala Mohammed, who has remained committed to the realization of the Sayawa Chiefdom after more than three decades of advocacy.

The Village Head of Bogoro, Mr. Nuhu Tafida, expressed his support for the creation of the Chiefdom, noting that it would bring positive changes and opportunities for the people of the area. He encouraged the community to embrace the initiative and be part of the historic process.

As part of these efforts, the Zauren Baba Gonto led a sensitization visit to the palace of the Acting Village Head of Lusa today, where the local population was educated on the ongoing process for the creation of the long-awaited Sayawa Chiefdom. This marks a crucial step forward in the push to formalize the Chiefdom, which has been a dream for the Sayawa people for over 32 years.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s resolve to see the realization of the Sayawa Chiefdom has been met with wide acclaim, despite some criticisms from detractors. Political analysts have commended the Governor for his inclusive approach, emphasizing that his leadership ensures the participation of all ethnic groups and communities in governance, regardless of religion or tribe. These efforts align with the values enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, fostering unity and promoting equal rights for all citizens.

Intellectuals and community leaders from Sayawa, both within Nigeria and abroad, have expressed their appreciation for Governor Bala Mohammed’s tireless dedication to advancing the Sayawa cause. Despite opposition from certain quarters, they have urged the Governor to remain undistracted and resolute in his quest to deliver the long-awaited Chiefdom to the people of Sayawa.

The sensitization visit to the stakeholders is a crucial step in fostering greater understanding and support for the Sayawa Chiefdom among all communities, as the process continues to gather momentum across the region.

The people of Sayawa land, along with other communities stakeholders, remain hopeful that the Chiefdom will soon become a reality, ushering in a new era of growth and prosperity for the region.