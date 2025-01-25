Tuggar’s Criticisms: A Misguided Attempt to Undermine Progress in Bauchi

By: Daure David

In recent weeks, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has faced a series of unprovoked attacks from Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and his lanky suppoters. These critiques, laced with distortion and misrepresentation, serve more to undermine the achievements of the Governor’s administration than offer constructive criticism. As political rivalries intensify, it is essential to respond to these claims with the necessary clarity and facts that speak to the true nature of leadership and progress in Bauchi.

It appears that the motive behind the criticism is not rooted in genuine concern for the people of Bauchi, but rather in the personal ambitions of certain individuals, including the ghost writer Mr. Shamsudeen Iliyasu Bogoro, who has made inaccurate claims about the Governor’s policies. These individuals seem intent on undermining the development projects initiated by Governor Bala, simply because they seek to advance their own political careers, particularly with an eye on the 2027 Governorship race.

Ambassador Tuggar’s recent statements reflect a transparent attempt to discredit the Governor’s work while deflecting attention from his own political dealings. It is one thing to disagree on ideological grounds; however, it is another to resort to half-truths and misrepresentations, all while cloaking such attacks in the guise of intellectualism. This approach is not only unprofessional, but it also weakens the legitimacy of the critic’s arguments.

Governor Bala, far from being distracted by personal gain, has remained focused on the long-term development of Bauchi State. The accusations of land grabs and forced evictions are not only false, but they are a gross mischaracterization of the Governor’s vision for the state. As anyone familiar with Bauchi’s urbanization issues can attest, the state is in the midst of an infrastructural transformation. This includes the development of modern housing and improved urban services to meet the needs of the growing population, especially in the capital, Bauchi city. Far from dispossessing citizens, the land development projects spearheaded by the Governor are designed to ensure that the people of Bauchi enjoy better living conditions, not displace them for insignificant compensation.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration has been committed to providing affordable housing, a crucial initiative in a state struggling with urbanization and population growth. In fact, his government has constructed over 1,000 units of affordable housing across the state, with the support of the Federal Ministry of Housing. While such ambitious projects inevitably face challenges, they are an investment in the future of Bauchi. The Governor’s vision includes providing quality housing for both the urban poor and traditional leaders, and the ongoing improvements in infrastructure will ultimately benefit the citizens by improving their quality of life.

Economic difficulties, such as those faced in Bauchi, are not unique to the state. Like other regions, Bauchi is affected by national and global economic dynamics. Yet, Governor Bala Mohammed has worked tirelessly to cushion these challenges for his people. His administration has focused on sectors like agriculture, youth empowerment, and social services, with particular emphasis on rural communities where the majority of the population resides. These efforts aim to create sustainable livelihoods for the people of Bauchi, even amid economic challenges.

The comparison between Tuggar’s diplomatic achievements and Governor Bala Mohammed’s local governance is fundamentally flawed. While Tuggar may have represented Nigeria well on the international stage, foreign policy successes do not necessarily translate into effective governance on the ground. The true measure of leadership is not the ability to secure diplomatic victories but the capacity to address the pressing needs of one’s people. Governor Bala Mohammed’s hands-on approach in addressing local issues, including those in Tuggar’s own hometown of Gamawa LGA, exemplifies his dedication to his people’s welfare.

Tuggar’s supporters have also claimed that Governor Bala Mohammed has failed the youth of Bauchi. This assertion is simply inaccurate. The Governor has consistently shown his commitment to the youth, as evidenced by the significant number of young people in his Cabinet and in leadership positions at the local government level. Furthermore, various youth empowerment programs in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship have been implemented across the state. These initiatives are designed to provide young people with the skills and resources necessary to succeed in the modern economy, and they have received widespread praise.

At its core, the attacks on Governor Bala Mohammed are driven less by a genuine concern for governance and more by personal vendettas. The people of Bauchi, who bear the brunt of decisions made by their leaders, are not easily swayed by shallow political rhetoric. The Governor’s achievements and ongoing initiatives speak volumes about his dedication to the state’s progress.

While no administration is perfect, Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership has undoubtedly brought significant progress to Bauchi State. His commitment to improving the lives of the people of Bauchi is unwavering. Those who seek to undermine his work through misleading claims and rhetoric should be reminded that history will ultimately judge leaders by their actions, not by the words of their detractors.

However, the attacks on Governor Bala Mohammed should be viewed as part of the usual political maneuvering that accompanies any competitive electoral race. The people of Bauchi, however, are intelligent and discerning, and they understand the true value of leadership and progress. Governor Bala Mohammed’s focus on the long-term development of the state remains steadfast, and his commitment to the welfare of the people continues to guide his actions. Those who seek to derail this progress will find that the people of Bauchi are not easily fooled by political games.