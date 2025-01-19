8.4 C
Why Senator Ned Nwoko Dumped PDP For APC

Council polls: APC sweeps all 23 Chairmanship, 276 Councillorship positions in Benue
In a surprising turn of events, billionaire philanthropist and seasoned politician, Hon. Ned Nwoko, has announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The declaration, made at a press briefing in Asaba earlier today, has sent shockwaves through Nigeria’s political landscape.

Addressing the media, Nwoko stated that his decision was driven by a desire to align with a party that, in his words, “prioritizes national unity, economic stability, and progressive governance.” He praised the APC for its efforts in tackling national challenges and expressed confidence that his political ideologies are better aligned with the party’s developmental agenda.

“After careful consideration and consultations with my family, supporters, and stakeholders, I have decided to join the APC. This is not just a personal decision but one aimed at contributing meaningfully to the future of our country. Nigeria is at a critical juncture, and I believe the APC is well-positioned to drive the transformative change we need,” Nwoko said.

The defection comes at a time when the PDP is grappling with internal crises and a dwindling political influence in some states. Nwoko’s exit is seen as a significant blow to the opposition party, particularly in Delta State, where he has been a political heavyweight.

Nwoko’s move to the APC is expected to reshape the political dynamics in Delta State and the South-South region as a whole. As a former member of the House of Representatives and an influential figure known for his philanthropy and development initiatives, his presence in the APC could bolster the party’s appeal to both grassroots and elite voters in the region.

Political analysts believe this defection could be a precursor to Nwoko’s ambition for higher office, possibly ahead of the 2027 general elections. Some speculate that his entry into the APC might pave the way for a gubernatorial bid or another significant role within the party’s leadership.

The APC, on its part, has welcomed Nwoko with open arms. Speaking at the event, a representative of the party described his defection as “a monumental gain,” noting that his experience, influence, and resources will strengthen the party’s presence in the South-South.

As reactions continue to pour in from across the political spectrum, many are keenly watching how this move will affect the PDP’s standing in Delta State and beyond. Will this defection trigger a wave of exits from the PDP, or will the opposition party rally to consolidate its base.

