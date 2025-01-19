Empowering Girls: The Pad A Girl Campaign – Period with Pride in Bauchi State – By Daure David

To combat the challenges faced by teenage girls during menstruation, Lydia Zakka, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Bauchi State, launched the Pad A Girl Campaign – Period With Pride. The initiative, which took place December 2024, at Government Day Secondary School Miri, focused on providing education on menstrual hygiene and access to sanitary products for young girls. Over 150 students benefited from this campaign, gaining valuable knowledge to manage menstruation with pride and dignity.

Addressing Menstrual Hygiene Challenges

The Pad A Girl Campaign was designed to address menstrual hygiene challenges faced by teenage girls in the school. For many young girls, menstruation is often surrounded by stigma, lack of proper resources, and limited knowledge about menstrual health. Lydia Zakka, who is passionate about improving the lives of young girls, identified this gap and decided to take action. Her goal was not only to educate but to break the taboos associated with menstruation and to ensure that no girl has to suffer the consequences of inadequate menstrual care.

Key Highlights of the Event

The event kicked off with a welcome address by Lydia Zakka, expressing her gratitude to the school’s leadership, participants, and special guests. The opening remark was delivered by the school principal, setting the tone for the day’s important discussions.

The keynote speeches were delivered by two distinguished guests:

Nurse Binta Ibrahim Pama, who spoke on the topic of Menstrual Hygiene and Reproductive Health, provided the students with crucial knowledge on the menstrual cycle, the importance of maintaining proper hygiene during menstruation, and how to manage periods with dignity and pride.

Grace Yunusa, who addressed the girls on Pursuing Dreams as a Girl Child, encouraged them to embrace their womanhood as a strength and to pursue their dreams relentlessly. She emphasized that being a girl is not a limitation, but a unique advantage for success.

However, during the event, a drama presentation by the students provided a creative way to engage the audience, helping them understand the importance of menstrual health in a memorable format. The students were also taught how to properly use sanitary pads, with some even given the chance to try them out in a hands-on demonstration.

The event included an interactive Questions and Answers session, where students had the opportunity to ask questions about menstrual health. These questions were answered by the experts, ensuring that the girls left the event with a clear understanding of how to manage menstruation properly.

One of the event’s highlights was the distribution of sanitary pads to 150 girls. This gesture not only provided the students with the essential menstrual products but also reinforced the message that menstruation should never hinder a girl’s education or self-esteem.

A Call for Continued Support:

The event received strong support from various stakeholders, including a representative from the Bauchi State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office, who commended the initiative and recognized the efforts of Lydia Zakka in making the project a success. The vice principal of the school also expressed her gratitude for selecting their institution as the beneficiary of such an impactful project.

In a bid to make the initiative sustainable, Lydia Zakka called on the government and civil society organizations to support the creation of a Pad Bank across schools in the state, which would ensure that girls have ongoing access to sanitary products.

Furthermore, the “Pad A Girl Campaign” – Period With Pride successfully met its objectives, providing essential education and resources to over 150 girls. The project not only empowered young girls to manage menstruation with pride and dignity but also underscored the importance of continued advocacy on menstrual health. The event was a powerful reminder that ensuring menstrual health is crucial for girls’ well-being, education, and future success.

As the campaign continues to make a difference in the lives of young girls, it serves as a call to action for all of us to support initiatives that promote gender equality, health, and education.