EXCLUSIVE: Bola Tinubu Forces Ex-President Buhari To Take Witness Stand In Paris Court Over $6 Billion Mambilla Power Contract Fraud

By: Daure David

In an unprecedented move, Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, has reportedly forced former President Muhammadu Buhari to take the witness stand in a high-profile legal case in Paris, France, concerning a $6 billion Mambilla Power Project fraud. The case, which has drawn significant international attention, centers on allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and irregularities surrounding the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project—a flagship infrastructure initiative that was meant to address Nigeria’s electricity deficit and stimulate economic growth.

The project, initially conceived in the 1980s and revived in recent years, has been embroiled in controversy since its inception. With a total estimated cost of $6 billion, the Mambilla Power Project was intended to be one of the largest hydroelectric power plants in Africa. However, over the years, it has been plagued by delays, cost overruns, and accusations of shady deals and corruption involving both local and international stakeholders.

The Paris court case is a culmination of investigations into alleged corrupt practices that began during Buhari’s tenure as Nigeria’s president. Tinubu, who assumed office as the current president in May 2023, is said to have pushed for Buhari’s testimony as part of efforts to bring greater transparency to the dealings surrounding the Mambilla project. His administration has faced increasing pressure from international stakeholders and Nigerian citizens alike to tackle long-standing corruption scandals and to hold past leaders accountable for their roles in large-scale fraudulent deals.

Buhari’s appearance in court, although somewhat rare for a former Nigerian president, marks a significant moment in the ongoing effort to uncover the truth behind the controversial contract. Tinubu’s administration is keen to establish a legacy of accountability and the rule of law, demonstrating that no individual, regardless of their previous position or influence, is above the law.

Reports suggest that the former president has been summoned to testify about his role in the contract negotiations and the series of events that led to the ballooning costs of the Mambilla project. Lawyers representing the Nigerian government in the case have emphasized that they are seeking to trace the flow of funds associated with the project and identify any parties who may have illicitly benefited from it.

The $6 billion contract has also raised concerns about Nigeria’s financial management and its ability to complete crucial infrastructure projects on time. Critics argue that such high-profile failures in the power sector are indicative of a larger pattern of corruption that has plagued the country for decades, severely impacting its economic growth.

Tinubu’s decision to involve Buhari in the Paris court case is seen as a bold move that could set a precedent for future high-level corruption trials in Nigeria. Legal experts argue that this case will not only affect the individuals directly involved but could also have significant implications for Nigeria’s international standing, particularly regarding foreign investments and aid.

As the trial progresses, all eyes will remain on the Paris court, with expectations that the proceedings will shed new light on the controversial Mambilla Power Project and the broader issues of governance and accountability in Nigeria. The outcome of this legal battle could play a key role in determining the future trajectory of Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts and its political landscape under President Bola Tinubu.

For now, the Mambilla Power Project saga continues to unfold, and with former President Buhari now a key witness in the court case, the stakes have never been higher.