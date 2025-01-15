Walata Boss Bags Maiden ASATU Youth Role Model Award, Urges Youths to Help Make Anambra Greater

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Youths have been advised to imbibe good values and live worthy lives capable of ensuring a brighter future for them and the generations to come, while also laying a solid foundation that guarantees a better society at large.

An Anambra-born philanthropist and MD/CEO of Walata Consults and Services Ltd., Hon. Stanley Nwabueze Okafor, gave the advice on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen shortly after receiving a prestigious award as a Role Model and Icon of Hope for the Youth in the maiden edition of the Anambra Community Youth Development Award (ACYDA).

Organized by the Youth Wing of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU Youth), the event, which held in Awka, the state capital, on Tuesday, recognized and honored 179 role Models/Youth Icons from the 179 communities in Anambra State and 21 Star Role Models from the 21 local government areas of the State, for their outstanding lifestyles and their contributions to community youth development activities in their respective communities and local government areas.

Selected from Utuh in Nnewi South Local Government Area for the honour and recognition, Hon. Stanley Nwabueze Okafor, who addressed newsmen after receiving his award, described it as a great source of motivation and inspiration to do more, while also appreciating the organizers for finding him worthy.

When asked some of the gestures he believed earned him the recognition, the Walata Boss, who dedicated the award to Utuh community youths, highlighted some of his recent philanthropic initiatives and gestures that have not only contributed to youth developments in his community and beyond, but have also contributed to the overall development of the society at large —which he usually champions through his humanitarian Foundation.

These, according to him, include but are not limited to payment of the JAMB registration fees of 20 youths from Utuh and the entire Nnewi South Constituency I in January 2024; payment of the First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) and Common Entrance Examination registration fees for 62 children from 31 government primary schools in the Nnewi South Constituency I in February 2024; empowering of over 500 women and young people in agriculture; facilitating of medical support programs and healthy living sensitization for the villagers; sponsoring of the 2024 Youth Festival of the Utuh Community; singlehandedly renovating the palace of the traditional ruler of the community; donation of school bags and exercise books to 32 primary schools in Nnewi South Constituency I; among other gestures too numerous to mention — all in 2024.

While noting that the recognition by the ASATU Youth Wing signifies to him that his good works and efforts are being observed and appreciated, Hon. Okafor, who was also conferred with an honorary membership of the ASATU Youth as a Patron by the award, further said the these would spur him to do more.

He further used the opportunity to advise the Anambra youths to shun and desist from any act that portrays or is capable of fueling insecurity or restiveness in the state, urging everyone to imbibe a sense of responsibility and hard-work. In furtherance to that, he also gave a hint on his upcoming initiative primarily aimed at engaging and sensitizing the youths positively, equipping them with relevant skills and empowering them to be self-reliant and positive-minded, so as to be able to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and the society at large.

When asked if these philanthropic gestures and initiative had any political undertones, Hon. Okafor clarified that all his humanitarian services are divine directives and assignments from God, whom, he said, is the inspiration behind every philanthropic gesture he embarks on. He, however, said he would be willing to go if his people, at any time, send him on any political assignment in the future.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the ASATU Youth President-General, His Youthfulness, Comrade Ken Okoli, who recounted the journey and process that preceded the event, said the initiative was primarily aimed at appreciating individuals who have been voluntarily contributing to community youth development in their various communities, especially through the Public Private Community Partnership (PPCP) model for an inclusive governance in service delivery, as was introduced by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo Administration in the state.

According to him, while the 179 Role Models are nominated by the 179 communities, the 21 Star Role Models are nominated by the Screening Committee which has the responsibility to select one person from each local government to give the Star Role Model recognition, with the criteria strictly based on the report submitted by the community on the achievements of the nominees in community youth development activities.

While noting that the award woul be an annual event, the ASATU Youth President-General also highlighted some of the organization’s plans and dreams for the year 2025, to include implementing the group’s blueprint programmes, activating ASATU Youth branches in all other 35 states of the federation and the FCT and other countries of the world, providing quarterly leadership and capacity training for community youth leaders; launching of portal for registering every Anambra youth; embarking on massive mobilization, value orientation and re-orientation of the youths the book “I Believe in Anambra” as a template; building the ASATU Youth House; procuring of utility vehicles for effective and efficient operation of the youth activities, among others.

Pegging the total budget at N500 million, he further appealed for the collective support of individuals and groups to realize the dreams, while also appealing to the Anambra State Government under Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo to resume the payment of stipends to the ASATU Youth Leaders.

“For the current security challenges, we are ready to give 100 percent support to the state government’s plans towards providing solutions to them. We must take back our state from the enemies of our state. There’s no going back in this effort,” Comrade Okoli added.

In a goodwill message, the President-General of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Barr. Titus Akpudo commended the ASATU Youth Wing for articulating the event, while also highlighting the significance of such initiatives in enhancing widespread development across the various communities.

Also speaking, another awardee at the event and Founder of the Akachukwu Akonam Foundation, Engr. Sir Dr. Simon Ukpaka from Nnokwa in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, said such initiatives would not only serve as a source of motivation to many, but also serve as a source of inspiration to many youths to lead a good life and aspire to be celebrated as well, rather than engaging in acts capable of ruining their future or endangering the society.

Engr. Ukpaka, who highlighted training of over 200 graduates, empowering of countless youths and widows as parts of the philanthropic feats of his Foundation since its registration in 2010, further assured to sustain the feat; even as he charged the Anambra youths to be positive-minded and always aspire to make their families, communities, state and society at large proud.

Among others, the official unveiling and presentation of the Compendium of the ASATU Youth Role Models 2025, special dramatic musical performances by some serving members of the Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra state formed the high points of the event.