Bauchi governor’s wife empowers 723 women

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Mohammed has distributed sewing machines and farm equipment to 723 women to improve their social and economic wellbeing.

Mohammed said this during the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The items distributed included sewing and grinding machines, farm implements, catering tools, small ruminants, among others.

She said the equipment were being distributed with support of a Bauchi-based development organisation, Al-Muhibba Foundation.

Mohamned said the gesture would boost small businesses as the backbone for economic development, adding that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state.

She said the foundation also expended N11 million on payment of scholarship to 700 indigent students in various higher institutions in the country.

Mohammed urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the equipment and engage in productive activities.

One of the beneficiaries, Halima Umar, lauded the gesture, adding that it would enable them to set up their businesses to become self-reliant.