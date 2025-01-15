8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi governor’s wife empowers 723 women

N/East
Sen. Bala Muhammed: Governor of Bauchi
Sen. Bala Muhammed: Governor of Bauchi -

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Aisha Mohammed has distributed sewing machines and farm equipment to 723 women to improve their social and economic wellbeing.

Mohammed said this during the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The items distributed included sewing and grinding machines, farm implements, catering tools, small ruminants, among others.

She said the equipment were being distributed with support of a Bauchi-based development organisation, Al-Muhibba Foundation.

Mohamned said the gesture would boost small businesses as the backbone for economic development, adding that the beneficiaries were drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state.

She said the foundation also expended N11 million on payment of scholarship to 700 indigent students in various higher institutions in the country.

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed Launches 2025 Livestock Vaccination Campaigns

Mohammed urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the equipment and engage in productive activities.

One of the beneficiaries, Halima Umar, lauded the gesture, adding that it would enable them to set up their businesses to become self-reliant.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ebonyi Debunks Alleged ₦4.1bn Projects Awarded Without Bidding Process
Next article
Walata Boss Bags Maiden ASATU Youth Role Model Award, Urges Youths to Help Make Anambra Greater

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed Launches 2025 Livestock Vaccination Campaigns

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.