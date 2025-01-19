Maxim Uzoatu

It brings tears to the eyes when one sees the disastrous gullies of erosion eating up the road, houses and farms in Ugwuakwu village, Umuchu town, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The road was abandoned by the former administration, and erosion is now destroying landmark projects by rapidly cutting off the food basket zone with many agricultural establishments and industries.

The clear and present need is to take immediate action in reconstructing the pivotal road to avert the looming disaster.

It is crucial to stress that this road leads to Orient Farms Ltd., Eagle Foods Industries Ltd., Efi Igbo Ranch, Emenike Pineapple Farms Ltd., Ohuche Cashew Industries Ltd., and a host of other agro-based industrial companies.

There is no gainsaying that the road is so crucial to Anambra State in order not to allow the multi-million establishments to go to waste.

Once urgent attention is paid to the road through the completion of its construction, it would be a smooth ride from the famous Nkwọ market in Umuchu to the vast farmlands and industries in Achalla and Ibughubu villages and on to Umunze town, and thenceforth to Imo State.

As they say, “a stitch in time saves nine.”

Tackling the Ugwuakwu Erosion Menace in Anambra State.