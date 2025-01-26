Uniting Ndigwe to speak with one voice, my immediate priority, says Igwe Obosi, new Anambra TRC chair

…as Obi of Onitsha, Obosi youths, others hail his emergence

By Chuks Eke

His Majesty, Igwe Chidubem Iweka (Ogalagidi, Eze Iweka III), the newly appointed and inaugurated Chairman of Anambra state Traditional Rulers Council, TRC has restated his determination to use his vast experience and knowledge to unite the traditional rulers in the state in such a way they should be speaking with one voice.

He said he would also inculcate the spirit of unity among the state traditional rulers in order to tackle other issues such as propagation of security of lives and properties, as well as development strategies.

Igwe Iweka spoke to newsmen in his Palace at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state, amidst goodwill messages from his predecessor and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi) and others, including Obosi youths and cabinet members, shortly after he was inaugurated by Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the new Chairman of the reshuffled Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.

He noted that once the royal fathers in the state, under his leadership adopted a system of speaking with one voice on topical issues, both the villages, the communities, the local government areas, the state, Southeast zone and Nigeria as a whole would stand to benefit a lot from that.

According to the Ogalagidi, “I can assure you that I am going to achieve this feet having headed the state traditional rulers’ task force committee on anti- cult, anti-drug and anti-fraud (419) for a period of four years, under the leadership of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi). My wealth of experience will count on achieving a lot for our people”.

“I have been in the council for over a decade before it was suspected to be reshuffled and during the immeduate past regime of Obi Achebe of Onitsha who was a very astute and forthright leader for Ndigwe Anambra, we all liked and wished him well”.

He therefore commended Governor Soludo and others who did consultations and found him worthy to succeed Igwe Achebe as the new Chairman of the state traditional rulers council.

On the launching of a new security outfit known as ‘Operation Udo Ga Achi’, Eze Iweka declared: “Governor Soludo has made a lot of impacts in the area of security and other developmental projects in the state but because of leakages in our boundary areas with Imo and other states and our Riverine areas, it became imperative that more flesh and teeth would be added to the existing security architecture”.

“So, this time around, this new security scheme is a welcome development as it will go a long way in decimating insecurity in the state”.

Meantime, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe has declared his full support for Eze Obosi to succeed him as the incumbent chairman of the state council of traditional rulers.

In his goodwiil message, Obi Achebe declared: “Your Majesty, Eze Iweka III,

Congratulations on your appointment today as Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, TRC”.

“As Mr. Governor told me, your appointment was based on extensive consultation, which becomes your mandate to lead the TRC on a solid foundation. As your predecessor, I offer my full support and encouragement to you always in your capacity as chairman. I was unavailably absent at today’s meeting due to a clash with a prior commitment in Lagos, of which Mr Governor was aware. I wish you very well. Agbogidi”.

In the same vein, Obosi, Okpoko urban youths and some Obosi cabinet chiefs, including Chief Chibuzo Okeke (Onatalu Dike Nma N’Nkpor and Okosisi Obosi) have expressed their solidarity for Eze Obosi on his appointment.

In a solidarity visit to his palace, Hon. Okeke, the Obosi youths, led by Nduka Chijindu, Chairman of Ime Obosi youths, Tony Efobi, Chairman of Isiowulu Obosi youths and Okpoko urban communuty youths led by Conrade Ebuka Igwebuike, commended Governor Soludo for finding Eze Obosi worthy of leading the state traditional rulers, even as they expressed optimism that his leadership of Ndi Eze in the state would surely take them to an eldorado.

According to the highly elated Okeke, Chijundu, Efobi and Igwebuike, “we have no doubt about the ability of Eze Iweka as we are not expecting anything short of that because we know Eze Obosi as an astute leader who has transformed Obosi into a lovely town and we will surely assist him to succeed in all ramifications, including the consistent onslaught against crime and criminality in Obosi kingdom”.