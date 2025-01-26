Insecurity: From her hospital bed, we lost contact, declares man whose wife was allegedly attacked, injured by suspected Boko Haram insurgents

By Chuks Eke

Mr. Nnamdi Jerome Nnaji, a resident of Maiduguri, Borno state has declared his wife, Mrs. Sandra Nnamdi Nnaji missing from a private hospital in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after she was allegedly attacked by unknown gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

He therefore cried out to authorities concerned to assist him in locating her whereabout which he said is yet to be ascertained.

In a press statement issued to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra state, Mr. Nnaji recalled that his wife, Sandra, a banker and an expert in fighting against early child marriage has been missing since October 8th, 2024 when she was attacked in Eleme Port Harcourt, Rivers State by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents who trailed her from Maiduguri in Borno state.

He recalled that after the attack at Eleme market in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Sandra was hospitalized at a private hospital from where she got missing.

In the statement, he further lamented that even after she barely managed to escape the attack, the insurgents declared war against her to the extent of declaring her wanted at all costs without asking whose ox is gored.

He alleged that he lived with his missing wife, Sandra Nnaji and other family members in his personal house at No. 7A/8A Kanembu Street, Gubio Road, Shagari Low Cost Housing Estate, Maiduguri, Borno State but due to the way she stamped her feet on ground against early child marriage, the Boko Haram insurgents launched the attacks on her in Maiduguri.

He further alleged that the Boko Haram insurgents are fighting her as a result of her fight against early child marriage and importance of girl child education before marriage.

“After escaping two failed attacks from the Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno state on March 23, 2023 and August 4, 2024, she fled to Port Harcourt, Rivers State and lived with her sister, to hide from the insurgents, yet they traced her to Port Harcourt and also tried to kill her on two occasions.

“I, the husband was called to come to the hospital to pick my wife after being discharged from the hospital and on arrival, the hospital, management authorities informed me that she had left and ever since then, I and other members of my family have never set our eyes on her again”.

According to Mr. Nnaji, “At this stage, we don’t know whether she is still alive or not or whether she was abducted by the insurgents while in the hospital or whether she fled by herself out of fear and I am therefore appealing to the security agencies and the general public to assist me in locating her whereabout as I am highly disturbed and dejected about the ugly scenario”.

“It is also pertinent to note that the family has even reported the matter to the police and the police are trailing her whereabout but to no avail as she is no where to be found at the moment”