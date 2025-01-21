21 Corps Members to Repeat Service Year in Gombe State – NYSC

By: Daure David

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that 21 corps members in Gombe State will be required to repeat their service year due to various infractions committed during their service period.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, revealed the development during a recent briefing with reporters, emphasizing that the affected corps members failed to adhere to the rules and regulations governing the scheme.

The Coordinator noted that the corps members in question were found guilty of serious misconducts ranging from absences without leave, unauthorized travels, and other breaches of the NYSC Code of Conduct. The coordinator further clarified that the decision to make them repeat their service year was made after thorough investigations and deliberations, in accordance with the NYSC’s policies.

“We remain committed to maintaining the integrity of the National Youth Service Corps scheme, and we will not hesitate to take necessary actions against any corps member who violates the established rules,” The State Coordintor said.

The decision to have the 21 corps members repeat their service year serves as a reminder of the importance of discipline and responsibility within the NYSC program, which aims to promote national unity and development across Nigeria.

The affected corps members have been informed of the decision and are expected to report back for service in the coming weeks. The NYSC also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the scheme continues to promote national integration and the overall well-being of Nigeria’s youth.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of the NYSC to ensure that the objectives of the program are met while holding participants accountable for their actions.