Tuggar: Remove The Log From Your Eyes!

The recent tirade by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, against the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, over the latter’s valid criticism of the tax reform policy, reflects a profound disconnect from both reality and his responsibilities. Tuggar’s undiplomatic and opportunistic outburst further exposes his desperation to curry favor with his new political benefactors, as he lacks any substantive achievements in his current role to proudly showcase.

Disconnected and Out of Touch

Tuggar’s attack on Bala Mohammed is nothing more than an attempt to remain politically relevant by targeting the Governor, whose agricultural policies have transformed Bauchi State into a hub of economic activity. The Governor’s policies have created thousands of jobs across the agricultural value chain, empowering farmers and youth through modern farming techniques and innovative programs like the Kaura Economic Empowerment Programme (KEEP). This initiative has provided skills in fish farming, animal husbandry, and cash crop production, directly benefiting Bauchi’s youth.

Ironically, Tuggar, a man from Bauchi State, remains blissfully ignorant of these realities. If he had spent more time in his home state instead of gallivanting across foreign capitals, he would have seen firsthand the transformation Bala Mohammed has brought to Bauchi. His detachment from the grassroots and his own local government, which President Bola Tinubu failed to win in the last election, underscores his irrelevance to the people he claims to represent.

A Legacy of Failure in the Foreign Ministry

Tuggar’s tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister has been nothing short of disastrous. Under his watch, Nigeria’s foreign policy has faltered, and the country’s standing in international relations has diminished. Consider the following:

1. Collapse of ECOWAS Leadership:

Under Tuggar’s mismanagement, ECOWAS, a once-united and robust sub-regional body, is now in disarray. His poor advice to President Tinubu on the crises in the Sahel has led to the withdrawal of key member states like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. This is a historic failure, unprecedented in the history of Nigeria’s leadership in West Africa.

2. Breakdown of Relations with Neighbors:

Tuggar has overseen the collapse of Nigeria’s relationships with its Sahelian neighbors, exacerbating insecurity along the 1,600-kilometer border. The once-effective Joint Multinational Anti-Terrorism Taskforce is now defunct, thanks to Tuggar’s incompetence.

3. Diplomatic Humiliation:

Nigeria suffered severe diplomatic setbacks under Tuggar, including the embarrassing visa ban and subsequent equivocations by the United Arab Emirates. His inability to resolve these issues highlights his failure as a foreign minister.

4. Alignment with Neocolonial Powers:

Tuggar has dragged Nigeria into the orbit of French hegemony in Africa, abandoning the country’s historically Afrocentric foreign policy. This shift has alienated nations fighting against French neocolonial dominance and has positioned Nigeria as a willing accomplice to France’s imperial ambitions.

The Hypocrisy of Tuggar’s Criticism

Tuggar’s baseless allegations against Bala Mohammed regarding land use in Bauchi are nothing but a smear campaign. The Governor’s Tiamin Rice Project, a large-scale agricultural initiative, has provided direct and indirect jobs to thousands of Bauchi indigenes. Tuggar’s dismissal of such efforts as “land grabbing” is a gross misrepresentation that belies the facts. His comments demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the role of large-scale agriculture in driving economic development.

Furthermore, Tuggar’s insinuations about increased federal allocations to Bauchi reveal his ignorance of the economic realities faced by states across Nigeria. Inflation, the new minimum wage, and the federal government’s poorly executed macroeconomic policies have strained state finances nationwide. Bala Mohammed’s prudent use of resources has earned him national accolades, including the “Rural Road Infrastructure Governor of the Year 2022” and the “Urban Renewal Governor of the Year 2024.” Tuggar’s failure to acknowledge these achievements is both dishonest and petty.

A Dismal Comparison

The contrast between Bala Mohammed and Yusuf Tuggar could not be starker. Bala Mohammed, with his vast experience as a director in the federal civil service, a senator, and a former FCT Minister, has consistently delivered results. His tenure as FCT Minister was marked by innovative policies like the Land Swap Programme, which saved the government over ₦1.3 trillion while accelerating housing development.

In contrast, Tuggar’s tenure as Foreign Affairs Minister has been defined by inertia, incompetence, and irrelevance. President Tinubu’s frequent avoidance of Tuggar during foreign trips speaks volumes about the minister’s redundancy. Tuggar’s inability to address pressing diplomatic issues, coupled with his fixation on attacking Bala Mohammed, highlights his lack of focus and effectiveness.

Desperation for 2027

Tuggar’s attacks on Bala Mohammed are clearly motivated by his ambition to contest the Bauchi governorship in 2027. However, his strategy of maligning the Governor will backfire. The people of Bauchi have witnessed Bala Mohammed’s transformative leadership and will not be swayed by the baseless rhetoric of an absentee politician.

Conclusion

Yusuf Tuggar’s attempts to undermine Bala Mohammed are both desperate and futile. His lackluster performance as Foreign Affairs Minister, coupled with his detachment from the realities of Bauchi State, renders his criticisms hollow and unconvincing. Tuggar should focus on addressing the glaring failures of his ministry rather than fixating on a Governor whose record of service and integrity remains unblemished.

Bala Mohammed’s principled stance on national issues, including his valid criticism of the tax reform policy, reflects his commitment to the welfare of Nigerians. Tuggar’s opportunism and sycophancy, on the other hand, serve only to highlight his irrelevance and incompetence. It is high time Tuggar removed the log from his own eye before attempting to point out the speck in Bala Mohammed’s.

Signed

Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa

Chief of Staff

Government House , Bauchi .

29th January, 2025.