BREAKING: 3-Storey Building Collapses in Awka, Fire Service Intervenes

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247ureports at the moment has it that a newly-constructed building has collapsed in Anambra State.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, January 29, off the Regina Caeli Junction, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Although, the number of victims has not been confirmed, it was gathered that some persons were injured, while many have also been rescued, both through the help of ‘good Samaritans’ and the operatives of the State Fire Service.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the Anambra State Fire Service said the new building was at the roofing level before its collapse.

The statement reads: “A 3-storey building at roofing level beside the Diamond Pizza, opposite Five Star Restaurant, along Enugu—Onitsha Expressway, Awka, in Anambra State, collapsed few minutes ago.

“Some casualties have been rescued so far, while rescuing operation is still ongoing at the site by our men. Safety first!”