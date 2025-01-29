8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Search
Subscribe

BREAKING: 3-Storey Building Collapses in Awka, Fire Service Intervenes

News

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Information reaching 247ureports at the moment has it that a newly-constructed building has collapsed in Anambra State.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, January 29, off the Regina Caeli Junction, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

Although, the number of victims has not been confirmed, it was gathered that some persons were injured, while many have also been rescued, both through the help of ‘good Samaritans’ and the operatives of the State Fire Service.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, the Anambra State Fire Service said the new building was at the roofing level before its collapse.

READ ALSO  Hard Drugs, Cash, Others Recovered As Security Raid Another Criminal Hideout in Anambra Community

The statement reads: “A 3-storey building at roofing level beside the Diamond Pizza, opposite Five Star Restaurant, along Enugu—Onitsha Expressway, Awka, in Anambra State, collapsed few minutes ago.

“Some casualties have been rescued so far, while rescuing operation is still ongoing at the site by our men. Safety first!”

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
12 Unizik Staff Die, As 1,000 Lecturers Protest 5 Years Non Payment Of Salaries ,N1 Billion Personnel Cost Unsettles Institution

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  BREAKING: Emeka Odogwu Re-elected As Anambra NUJ Chairman, Stakeholders Reassure Support to the Media

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports