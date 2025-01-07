Three Children From Same Parents Died Of Suffocation. Says Community Leader

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Against reports yesterday that three children from the same parents were slaughtered by unknown killer fresh facts emerged this Monday that they died of suffocation inside their father’s car packed in their compound.

It has also been discovered that there were no marks on their bodies to suggest that they were killed with any weapon and that they were not tired with ropes.

According to the President General of Nise Community in Awka South local government area of Anambra state Chief Anthony Nwabuona ;

“We got a distress call from the head of our local vigilante group about the death of the children and we rushed to the compound to see the children lifeless and it was also confirmed that they entered their father’s car and was playing inside the car and they pined down the lock of the car but couldn’t open the car ”

“The youngest of them had her body swollen as a result of lack of air because the windows of the car was closed so we wish to state that they were not slaughtered as was earlier reported and we have made an official entry with the police over the sad incident ” he noted.

Corroborating the report of the President General the vigilante groups leader explained that;

“We got the information and rushed to the house immediately and we saw the parents of the children and sympathizers crying and the father of the children said that the gate of his house was locked and when he opened the gate he could not find his children in the rooms and he went out in search of his children but couldn’t find them”

“The father however looked inside his car and found the three children two are boys while one is a girl and they were all dead ” he said.

Continuing Nwabuona stated that it was wrong for the parents to have left the unde aged children at home without a grown up person to stay with them noting that had it been that an elderly person was at home the incident would have been avoided.

Confirming this report the Anambra Police Public Relations Office SP Tochikwu Ikenga said that the Command has been briefed and that the father of the three children has been interviewed over the incident.

“The command has received the report and is already under investigation, meanwhile, the father of the victim has been interviewed and we are working with the necessary information provided” he said.

The President General of the Community also confirmed that the three Children have been after the police had confirmed that they were not killed by anyone but died out of suffocation .

