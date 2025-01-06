Police Arrest 300 Suspects, Recover 43 Bombs, 40 Stolen Vehicles in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command have said it had arrested no fewer than 300 suspects for different crimes, recovered 43 bombs and 40 stolen vehicles in different parts of the state between January 2024 and January 2025.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, disclosed this on Monday at the Police Command Headquarters in Awka while briefing newsmen on some of the feats and breakthrough so far recorded by the Command within a space of one year. The CP, flanked by some top-ranking officers of the Command, said the feats cut across incidents relating to armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, child tràafficking, public disturbances, attacks on unsuspecting members of the public, security personnel, and government infrastructures, as well as other sundry offences.

According to him, efforts by the Police and other sister agencies towards reducing crime and criminality are yielding positive results, while the narrative is rapidly changing. The CP, who said the Command rescued 14 kidnapped victims unhurt within the period, also disclosed that they secured over thirty (30) convictions, with some trials still ongoing.

Continuing, he said that, while the Command recovered over forty-three (43) unexploded improvised devices, over one hundred (100) different brands of arms, which include AK47, pump action guns, locally-made pistols, and others.

His words: “We have equally recovered over two thousand, nine hundred and thirty-seven (2937) ammunition of various types. We have so far recovered about forty (40) stolen vehicles. We have also recovered different brands of motorcycles, amongst other exhibits in ongoing investigations.

“It is worthy to note that some of the suspects involved in various disheartening and unfortunate incidents as well as unprovoked attacks on security operatives and unsuspecting members of the public witnessed last year were eliminated during shootouts. Others were arrested in the cause of separate operations by the Police and Joint Security forces.

Continuing, he said: “Some of the breakthroughs to mention but a few are: Elimination of the Master-minds of the attack on Police Operatives attached to RRS in Uruagu Nnewi; the arrest of an 18-year-old boy over a planned cult killing in Nibo that led to the recovery of one AK-47 riffle hidden on the roof of an apartment in Awka.

“Destruction of so many criminal camps, but the most notable is that of Nimo, Njikoka LGA which led to the recovery of 19 unexploded devices; arrest of a notorious and wanted kidnapper, named Pablo, who has been terrorizing Ihiala, Anambra State and other areas in Enugu and Delta states.

“Arrest of two notorious cultists in Awka that led to the recovery of one pump action gun, four live cartridges, cutlass, criminal charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs. The Operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects have forcibly abused sexually.

“Last year under review witnessed successful Local Government Elections in the State. Also, in the drive to fight all forms of criminalities, the Command embarked on security advocacy visits to Local Government Headquarters and established a Community Policing Committee to foster community engagement. Individuals were also encouraged to take ownership of security, promote a culture of security and

facilitate collaboration among stakeholders, including the government and other organizations. These notwithstanding, many other successes were recorded.

“In another significant development today, the Command rescued three (3) children allegedly stolen from their parents in Bauchi State and sold to another in the State. The Operatives also arrested four suspects including an illegal foster mother. The suspects confessed to the crime and narrated the role that each of them played. One of the children has been identified and efforts are already emplaced to unite the child with his parents. The Command wishes to use this opportunity to request that you assist to share the pictures of these innocent children for possible identification and unification with their parents.

“We also have here with us, the suspects that murdered their brother and buried him in a shallow grave in a compound at Oko. The deceased, Late Chibuzor Okeke was accused of burglary and stealing. His brother Chidiebere Okeke and his cousin Emebo Ogochukwu caught him and beat him to stupor. As a result, Chibuzor became unconscious and was rushed to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead. The two suspects in order to cover up for the incident, dug a shallow grave in their compound and buried Chibuzor.

“Our focus this year is to consolidate on the gains in crime prevention and restoration of Law and Order towards improving the safety and security of lives in Anambra State. By the robust advocacy on Community Policing Principles, the launch of “Operation Udo Ga-Achị”, the State Police Command has expressed its willingness to stamp out crime and other forms of criminalities from our State.

“Lastly, I want to extend our gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, for his guidance and overall support. I also appreciate the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo CFR, sister Agencies, the Media, residents of the State, Anambra State Vigilantes operatives, Civil society groups, Organizations and many others for their unflinching support. Please be assured that the confidence reposed on us for protection of lives and properties is not to be taken for granted.

“Thanks so much for your rapt attention and looking forward to your cooperation through accurate reportage. As you know, security is everyone’s business. If you see something, say something and the Police will do something. Please feel free to verify the facts before going to the press.”

The Police Commissioner went further to highlight some other cases and breakthrough recorded by the security agencies in recent time.

According to him, “In the early hours of December 24, 2024, a joint security operation led by the Nigeria Police Force and comprising the Military, Civil Defence, and Anambra Vigilante operatives successfully dismantled a criminal camp located in Nimo, Njikoka Local Government Area. The operation resulted in the destruction of several makeshift structures within the camp, the recovery of 19 unexploded improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and inflicted significant injuries on fleeing suspects.

“This decisive action followed credible intelligence on the activities of the criminal gang in the area, coupled with information obtained during the interrogation of suspects arrested in ongoing police operations across the state.

“Police Operatives attached to Anti-Cultism Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State in the late hours of Saturday, 7th December 2024, acting on credible information, raided an identified black spot in Umunaga Village, Awka South LGA. During the operation, one Okechukwu Chinwuko (M) aged 27 years of Umunaga Village and Ezenwa Chinedu (M) 22 years of Umuneri Village were arrested. Other incriminating objects recovered include one Pump action gun, four live cartridges, Cutlass, Criminal Charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs. The Operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects have forcibly abused sexually.

“Police Operatives attached to the Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugu-Ukwu acting on credible information on 6th December 2024 by 2.30 pm arrested one Miracle Mwakalor (M) 18 years from Umubele village, Awka-South Local Government Area and recovered one AK47 Rifle and one magazine.

“The Operatives burst the criminal gang in their den during an evil debrief on how they want to commit havoc in Nibo, Awka South Local Government today.

“Miracle was apprehended but his other gang members escaped. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and led the Operatives to an apartment at Ubuofu Awka, where they hid the recovered rifle in the roof.

