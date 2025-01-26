8.4 C
New York
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Tenant Stabs Anambra Landlord with Poisonous Dagger Over Electricity Bill

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A tenant whose name is yet to be ascertained has reportedly stabbed his landlord into a critical condition in Anambra State over issues bordering on payment of electricity bill.

The incident reportedly happened in Onitsha, while the suspect is said to hail from the Ezza part of Ebonyi State.

According to the landlord, Mr. Tochukwu Nnaji, who announced this on his social media handle, the incident happened at about 9:43pm on Friday, while he has been battling for his life at the hospital since then.

Photos of the victim also shows that he was stabbed on the upper side of his stomach, near his chest.

READ ALSO  BREAKING: Gunmen Dare Soludo, Abduct Medical Doctor in Anambra, Days After Launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achị

Although he could not provide the details of the story at the moment, Mr. Nnaji explained that the incident occurred over an unpaid electricity bill of N9,250.

He wrote: “This is how I end up on Friday night my Tenant Abakiliki Man from ezza ebonyi state st*bbed me with poisonous dagger around 9:43pm on Friday. Till now, I am fighting for my life at hospital over unpaid NEPA bill of N9,250. If the pains I sustained from my stomach continues, I might be transferred to new hospital for further treatment or surgery.”

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Awka Community Defends Son Over Allegations Of Kidnaping

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  In Anambra, New Hotel Worker Allegedly Vanishes with 200k After First Day at Work, Manager Vows to Invoke Madness

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports