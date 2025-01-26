Tenant Stabs Anambra Landlord with Poisonous Dagger Over Electricity Bill

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A tenant whose name is yet to be ascertained has reportedly stabbed his landlord into a critical condition in Anambra State over issues bordering on payment of electricity bill.

The incident reportedly happened in Onitsha, while the suspect is said to hail from the Ezza part of Ebonyi State.

According to the landlord, Mr. Tochukwu Nnaji, who announced this on his social media handle, the incident happened at about 9:43pm on Friday, while he has been battling for his life at the hospital since then.

Photos of the victim also shows that he was stabbed on the upper side of his stomach, near his chest.

Although he could not provide the details of the story at the moment, Mr. Nnaji explained that the incident occurred over an unpaid electricity bill of N9,250.

He wrote: “This is how I end up on Friday night my Tenant Abakiliki Man from ezza ebonyi state st*bbed me with poisonous dagger around 9:43pm on Friday. Till now, I am fighting for my life at hospital over unpaid NEPA bill of N9,250. If the pains I sustained from my stomach continues, I might be transferred to new hospital for further treatment or surgery.”