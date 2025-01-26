Awka Community Defends Son Over Allegations Of Kidnaping

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The people of Ezinano village in Awka South local government area of Anambra state has described as untrue allegations leveled against their son Ozo Jeff Nweke as a kidnapper.

The community further alleged that those spurious allegations are calcuted plot by his enemies to rob him in and ultimately take over lands belonging to them

Ozo Nweke, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Mango and Lion Properties Ltd, was dragged to Anambra High Court, Awka, with Charge No: AWK/6c/2025, accusing him with others of kidnapping one Benjamin Ezemma, Vice Chairman of Dubai Estate on November 12, 2024.

However, the allegation raised dust among the indegenes of Awka community, saying that the enemies of Ozo Nweke have decided to explore this means in order to get rid of their son and acquire their ancestral lands.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Awka, Chief Arinze Ekelem, the Community leader, said that all the allegations are tissues of lies, fabricated by the enemies of Jeff Nweke in order to have free conquest of their community lands.

” I don’t think their accusation is right because Ozo Jeff Nweke is above of what they are accusing him. I am not ignorant of what they are saying in the social media of which all are mere frame up. However, the security operatives have a lot to do, concerning this.

” The person in question, the CEO of Durbai Estate, I have heard a lot of stories about him as regards to some problems he was having with his friends, customers and business partners. Actually, I don’t know him one on one but sincerely speaking, Ozo Jeff cannot engage in such dirty thing because everybody knows what he can do.

” In as much as I don’t know him, I have heard much about him, concerning his good relationship with Ezinano people. We have never quarrelled with him. So, having a cordial relationship with Ezinano community, what then would prompt an indegene of Ezinano to start thinking of doing anything bad to the man.

“Nevertheless, security operatives are doing great job to unravel the secret, because even if a mad person wrote petition against someone, the DSS must definitely act, of which after investigation and eventually discovered that the accused is innocent, the person will be set free.

” In other words, where they found the suspect to be innocent and still kept him in detention, I think it doesn’t make any sense. Security operatives in Anambra state are trying their best.

” I think the way we should make it clear to the public, that Ozo Jeff Nweke is not that type is to know how to put a good notice to Anambra State Government, police, DSS amongst others that Jeff is not the type of person that should be associated with such evil.

Collaborating, another Community Leader from Ezinano, Chief Richard Onuorah noted that Jeff Nweke has never been involved in any criminal engagement rather he is our Taskforce Chairman of Ezinano.

” We read from the Facebook about this idea of enrobing him into this kidnap allegation. This is just a gang up by some enemies to frame him up in order to reduce his integrity and drag his reputation to the mud before the people.

” He can’t do that and he has never done such before. Jeff is a man of integrity, we know him in Awka here.

” The enemies just want to use this means to see if they can remove him from the face of the land issues we had. Ezinano have had land issues with Enugwu-Agidi and other towns, so, they are ganging up to see if it can be possible to use this measure to push him out so they will come and take what does not belong to them . At any rate, we must let the world and Anambra government to know about this gangsterism.