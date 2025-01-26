Police Arrest One, Foil Cult Clash in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The gallant officers of the Anambra State Police Command, over the weekend, arrested a member of a notorious cult group in the state.

The 25-year-old suspect, Maduka Okoye, who hails from Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, was arrested as the officers attached to the Enugwu-Ukwu Anti-cult unit, foiled a would-have-been fatal clash between two rival cult groups in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed this in a statement to newsmen on Sunday, said the incident happened on Saturday, and further revealed that the officers also recovered three expended cartridges of a pump action gun at a shooting scene in Ezichike Community of Abagana.

The statement reads: “Operatives of the Anti-cult unit of the Anambra State Police Command stationed at Enugwu-Ukwu, acting on credible information yesterday, 25th January 2025 by 1.30 pm, arrested one Maduka Okoye aged 25 years of Abagana. The team also recovered three expended cartridges of a pump action gun at a shooting scene in Ezichike Community of Abagana.

“The suspect Maduka Okoye, confessed to being a member of Baggars Confraternity and said that he was in a beer parlour drinking with his friend in the area when they came under attack by members of the rival cult group identified as Axe Men Confraternity.

“Meanwhile, the Police responded swiftly and restored calm in the area. The suspect is currently assisting the Police Operatives in an ongoing operation for the possible arrest of the fleeing gang members and already identified members of the rival cult members, especially those actively involved in the shooting.”