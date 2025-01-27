Rejoinder in Defense of Governor Bala Mohammed Against Tuggar Baseless Attack by the Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly (BAYDA)

The recent remarks made by Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, accusing Governor Bala Mohammed of various wrongdoings have raised significant concerns. These accusations—ranging from land grabbing to mismanagement of federal allocations—are not only unsubstantiated but appear to be politically motivated. The Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly (BAYDA) finds it necessary to issue this rejoinder in defense of Governor Bala Mohammed, clarifying the facts and offering a detailed response to the baseless claims made by Minister Tuggar.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership in Bauchi State has been marked by exceptional achievements in infrastructure development, human empowerment, and socio-economic growth. His track record as a leader who prioritizes the welfare of his people is well-established, and his efforts have been recognized both locally and nationally. In contrast, Minister Tuggar’s accusations appear to be more about political rivalry than factual truth.

1. Refuting the Allegation of Land Grabbing

One of the most serious allegations levied against Governor Bala Mohammed by Minister Tuggar is that of land grabbing. Tuggar claims that Governor Bala Mohammed unlawfully acquired land for personal gain. However, this accusation is entirely unfounded and false.

The land in question was allocated to an indigenous businessman and farmer from the Gamawa Local Government Area in Bauchi State. This allocation was part of a larger initiative aimed at promoting mechanized farming and livestock development in the state. The purpose of this project was to empower local farmers and promote agriculture as a means of ensuring food security and sustainable livelihoods for the people of Bauchi State.

In fact, the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development in Bauchi under Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership is a historic achievement, marking the first of its kind in the entire northeast region of Nigeria. The ministry’s creation reflects the Governor’s commitment to modernizing agriculture, improving livestock production, and fostering rural development. Rather than being an act of land grabbing, the allocation was a step toward empowering local farmers and promoting economic growth.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s focus on agriculture and rural development is far from self-serving. He has always been dedicated to improving the lives of the people of Bauchi State, and this land allocation was simply another example of that commitment.

2. Addressing the Allegation of Mismanagement of Federal Allocations

Another serious accusation that Minister Tuggar made against Governor Bala Mohammed was that of mismanagement of federal allocations. This claim is both baseless and misguided.

Under Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership, Bauchi State has experienced significant improvements in key sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, and human development. In education, for example, numerous new schools have been built, and existing ones have been upgraded. In health, there have been major investments in hospitals and healthcare facilities, benefiting countless individuals in the state.

The state’s infrastructure has also seen considerable advancements, with new roads, bridges, and other public works projects completed across Bauchi. Additionally, Governor Bala Mohammed has implemented various human empowerment programs that have provided jobs, vocational training, and financial support to thousands of young people in the state.

It is important to note that the economic situation in Nigeria, particularly the devaluation and floating of the Naira under President Tinubu’s administration, has made managing public funds increasingly challenging. However, Governor Bala Mohammed has continued to prioritize the welfare of his people, ensuring that federal allocations are utilized in a manner that maximizes impact despite the challenges presented by the national economic environment.

To accuse the Governor of mismanaging federal funds is an insult to his administration’s record of prudent and transparent governance. The public knows better than to be swayed by such unsubstantiated claims.

3. On the Criticism of the Tax Reform Bill

Minister Tuggar also took issue with Governor Bala Mohammed’s public criticism of President Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bill, suggesting that it was driven by personal grievances over access to the President. This accusation is both misplaced and uninformed.

Governor Bala Mohammed is a seasoned politician with over two decades of experience in public service, including his tenure as a Minister under President Goodluck Jonathan. He understands the workings of the Presidency and the legislative process well. His criticism of the Tax Reform Bill is not driven by personal issues but by genuine concern for the impact it could have on Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable members of society.

The Governor’s opposition to the Tax Reform Bill is based on the belief that the proposed tax reforms will burden the already struggling population. At a time when Nigerians are grappling with rising unemployment, inflation, and poverty, increasing taxes could further exacerbate their difficulties. Governor Bala Mohammed has always prioritized the welfare of his people, and his position on this bill reflects that commitment.

It is disingenuous to attribute the Governor’s stance to petty personal issues. Governor Bala Mohammed’s concern is for the people of Nigeria, and his actions are always motivated by the desire to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

4. Diplomatic Relations and Minister Tuggar’s Record

Another allegation made by Minister Tuggar is that Governor Bala Mohammed lacks knowledge of diplomatic relations. This accusation is not only false but also hypocritical, given Minister Tuggar’s own track record in handling Nigeria’s foreign relations.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar has failed to resolve the ongoing political tensions between Nigeria and Niger, a situation that has been escalating on his watch. His inability to address this important issue speaks more to his diplomatic incompetence than any supposed lack of knowledge on the part of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Governor Bala Mohammed, having served as a Minister under President Goodluck Jonathan for six years, possesses extensive experience in foreign policy and diplomatic relations. He is well-versed in the complexities of governance at the national and international levels and has proven himself to be a capable leader both at home and abroad. To suggest that he is somehow lacking in diplomatic knowledge is an insult to his years of service and accomplishments.

5. The Railway Project Allegation

Minister Tuggar also made claims regarding the Railway Project and the alleged failure of Governor Bala Mohammed to lobby for the extension of the project to Azare in the Katagum Zone. This accusation raises questions about Minister Tuggar’s priorities and his understanding of his role in government.

The Railway Project, which was signed under the Buhari administration, was indeed an important infrastructure initiative. However, Minister Tuggar, as a federal minister, has had more influence over this project than Governor Bala Mohammed. The fact that Tuggar has failed to secure an extension of the railway to Azare, despite being in a position to advocate for it, reflects his inability to deliver on his promises to his constituents.

Governor Bala Mohammed, in contrast, has focused on delivering tangible projects in his home state of Bauchi, including key infrastructure that directly benefits the people of the state. His administration has prioritized the development of Bauchi State, securing both state and federal resources to improve the lives of the people.

6. Minister Tuggar’s Political Ambitions

It is widely known that Minister Tuggar harbors ambitions to run for governor in 2027 under the platform of the APC. However, his lack of political influence within the party has made his aspirations appear unlikely to succeed. Rather than focusing on serving the people, Tuggar seems more concerned with positioning himself for personal gain, even if it means making unfounded allegations against a well-respected leader like Governor Bala Mohammed.

7 Governance and Development

Governor Bala Mohammed has implemented various development projects in Bauchi State, including road construction, healthcare, and education initiatives, which have improved the lives of citizens. These projects have not only enhanced the state’s infrastructure but also created employment opportunities, stimulated economic growth, and improved the overall well-being of the people. The governor’s commitment to development has earned him widespread recognition and admiration, making it difficult for Minister Tugga to gain traction.

8. Transparency and Accountability

Unlike Minister Tugga, Governor Mohammed has demonstrated transparency and accountability in his administration, ensuring that government activities are open to scrutiny and that he is accountable to the people. This approach has fostered trust and confidence in the government, as citizens are aware of how their resources are being utilized. The governor’s transparency has also helped to reduce corruption, promote good governance, and ensure that the government is responsive to the needs of the people.

9. Popularity and Acceptance

Governor Mohammed’s popularity and acceptance among Bauchi citizens are evident in his achievements and the impact of his policies on the people, making it difficult for Minister Tugga to gain traction. The governor’s ability to connect with the people, understand their needs, and respond to their concerns has earned him a reputation as a compassionate and effective leader. His popularity has also been boosted by his administration’s efforts to improve healthcare, education, and infrastructure in the state.

10. Leadership Style

Governor Mohammed’s leadership style, which prioritizes the needs of the people, has earned him the respect and admiration of Bauchi citizens, whereas Minister Tugga’s approach may be perceived as disconnected from the people’s needs. The governor’s leadership style is characterized by humility, empathy, and a willingness to listen, which has helped to build trust and foster a sense of ownership among the people. His administration’s focus on people-centered development has also helped to promote social justice, equality, and human rights.

11. Electoral Performance

Governor Mohammed’s electoral performance, having won the governorship election, demonstrates his strong connection with the people, making it challenging for Minister Tugga to protect his lost battle and gain the trust of Bauchi citizens. The governor’s electoral victory was a testament to his popularity and the impact of his policies on the people. His administration’s efforts to improve the lives of citizens have created a sense of loyalty and gratitude among the people, making it difficult for Minister Tugga to make inroads in the state.

12. Visionary Leadership

Governor Mohammed’s visionary leadership has transformed Bauchi State, making it a model for development and good governance. His administration’s focus on human capital development, infrastructure, and economic growth has created opportunities for citizens and improved their overall well-being. The governor’s leadership has also promoted peace and stability in the state, making it an attractive destination for investors.

13. Sustainable Development

Governor Mohammed’s commitment to sustainable development has ensured that his administration’s projects and programs are designed to have a lasting impact on the people. His focus on sustainability has promoted environmental protection, conservation of natural resources, and the use of renewable energy. The governor’s commitment to sustainable development has earned him recognition and accolades, both locally and internationally.

Governor Bala Mohammed, in contrast, remains focused on the development of Bauchi State. His leadership has earned him widespread support, not only within Bauchi but also at the national level. He is a respected figure in Nigerian politics, and his achievements speak for themselves.

However, the Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly stands firmly in support of Governor Bala Mohammed. The allegations made by Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar are not only false but also politically motivated. Governor Bala Mohammed has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of the people of Bauchi State, and his achievements in infrastructure, education, health, and human development are undeniable.

We urge the public to disregard these baseless claims and recognize the Governor’s exemplary leadership. Governor Bala Mohammed’s political acumen and dedication to his people have made a lasting positive impact in Bauchi State, and he will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the state remains on the path of progress.

Signed:

Yakubu Musa

Chairman

Markus Ayuba Bulus

Secretary

Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly (BAYDA)