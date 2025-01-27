PDP South East Leaders Warned to Boycott Pro-Wike Meeting Called by Suspended Secretary

By: Daure David

The spokesperson for the Opposition Coalition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has issued a stern warning to leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East, urging them to steer clear of a controversial meeting scheduled for tomorrow at the PDP National Secretariat.

The meeting, called by the sacked PDP Secretary Anyawu Samuel under the guise of a South East PDP gathering, is being described as an attempt to “ratify APC members” as zonal executives within the PDP. According to Ugochinyere, this move is part of a wider scheme to undermine the party’s credibility and disrupt its unity in the region.

“It is shameful that a sacked imposter is now attempting to convene a meeting for a zone where he is no longer the chairman,” Ugochinyere stated. “This is nothing but a desperate ploy to introduce APC members into the PDP ranks under the guise of a South East leadership meeting.”

Ugochinyere’s remarks follow a recent meeting of the South East PDP leadership, which was successfully held in Enugu with full participation from the region’s prominent leaders. The gathering was seen as a reaffirmation of the PDP’s unity in the region and a rejection of any external interference, particularly from those with ties to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sources within the South East PDP have confirmed that the upcoming meeting called by Samuel will be largely ignored by key figures in the party. Leaders from the region have expressed their commitment to upholding the integrity of the PDP and ensuring that its direction is not influenced by forces outside the party.

The controversy surrounding the meeting comes at a time of growing tensions within the PDP, particularly in relation to the party’s leadership in various regions. Ugochinyere’s call for unity among South East leaders underscores the increasing pressure to maintain a strong and cohesive opposition ahead of upcoming political contests.

As the situation continues to develop, it remains unclear whether the scheduled meeting will proceed as planned or if the intervention from opposition leaders will lead to its cancellation.

The South East PDP’s ability to stand united amid these challenges will be crucial in shaping the future of the party within the region.