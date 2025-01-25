Plot To Sabotage New Anambra Security Outfit Uncovered As Youths Warn Opposition

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Precisely one week after the Udo Ga Chi Security Operations was launched in Anambra state by Gov Charles Soludo there are alleged plots by some people described as the opposition to sabotage the body’s fight against insecurity in the area.

According to the allegation the opposition in the area have resorted to blackmailing the state government saying that the security challenges in the state have even worsened insisting that the launching was a mere face saving by the state government.

According to the Chairman of Anambra Youth Empowerment Initiative AYEI Hon Nduka Alor who spoke to reporters shortly after the meeting of the body ;

“We are aware of the plots by the opposition to rubbish what Gov Charles Soludo had put in place for the fight against tin our dear state”

“Before the launching of the Operation Udo Ga Chi Security Operations the opposition had been neck deep in attacking the state government accusing it of not guaranteeing the safety of our people”

“But since the launching of that operations they fo not have anything more to talk about and because of that they have been plotting to distract the state government and discredit the new security operations ”

“These people go about inflating insecurity reports ascribing security challenges in other states to Anambra and making bogus claims that the operatives are not working ”

“We deeply appreciate the efforts of

the Governor of Anambra State in addressing the current security challenges through the “Operation Udo Ga Achi” initiative”

“This decisive action underscores the commitment to making Anambra State a safer and more prosperous place for all”

“Despite the formidable challenge posed by organized criminal elements, the resolve to restore peace and stability remains steadfast”

“It is imperative that Ndi Anambra stay focused and undistracted by the actions of detractors who have hijacked the system, driven by ulterior motives and discontent with the Governor’s prudent approach to governance”

“These individuals, intent on derailing the administration’s progress, will not prevail against the collective determination to build a better Anambra” he said.