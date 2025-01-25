8.4 C
National
South East NANS Condemn Killing Of EFCC Officer In Anambra
By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The National Association of Nigerian Students NANS Southeast zone strongly condemns the gruesome killing of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC officer, Aminu Sahabi Salisu, in Awka, Anambra State.

The officer was tragically killed by a suspected internet fraudster, also known as a Yahoo Boy, during a confrontation with EFCC operatives.

This senseless act of violence is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement agencies in their quest to rid our society of corruption and crime.

The Southeast zonal coordinator of NANS, Giant Comr Charles Obinna Ijeomah, has called for a thorough investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for measures to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

It is unfortunate that this incident occurred in the East, a region that has always been known for its values of hard work and integrity.

The rising cases of internet fraudsters in our society are a cause for concern, and we must all condemn this scourge that threatens to undermine our moral fabric.

The NANS Southeast zone commends the EFCC for their resilience and commitment to fighting corruption and crime in our society.

Despite the risks and challenges they face, the EFCC remains steadfast in their duty to protect our nation from the scourge of corruption. We express our deepest condolences to the EFCC and to the family of the slain officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured officer, who we wish a speedy recovery.

The killing of EFCC officer Aminu Sahabi Salisu is a tragic reminder of the dangers faced by law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

As students, we are deeply concerned about the rising cases of internet fraudsters and the violence they perpetrate against law enforcement agencies. We call on the authorities to take decisive action to address this menace and ensure that those responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.

