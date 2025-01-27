Bauchi State First Lady Launches Women Agricultural Support Program to Empower Women Farmers

By: Daure David

In a significant step towards empowering women and promoting sustainable agriculture, the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed, officially launched the Women Agricultural Support Program (WASP) on January 27, 2025. The program is a collaborative effort between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the Renewed Hope Initiative, and the Office of the Bauchi State First Lady.

The initiative, aimed at empowering 150 women farmers across Bauchi State, seeks to provide the tools, resources, and knowledge necessary for women to thrive in agriculture. Each beneficiary will receive agricultural inputs worth ₦100,000, including high-quality seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and other essential items required for successful farming.

In addition to the agricultural inputs, the women will also be granted ₦100,000 in cash to support their immediate needs and enhance their farming ventures. Training on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) will be provided to improve their productivity and ensure they have the skills to sustain and grow their agricultural activities.

The total budget for WASP is ₦36,270,270.27, which will be used to drive the program’s mission to promote food security, boost agricultural productivity, and foster economic empowerment for women in Bauchi State.

Speaking at the launch event, Hajiya Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed described the program as a crucial initiative aimed at fostering economic growth and social development in the state. She acknowledged the support of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, as well as Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whose efforts through the Renewed Hope Initiative have been instrumental in bringing the program to life.

“This program is not just about financial assistance,” said Dr. Aisha Bala Mohammed. “It’s about giving women the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to thrive in agriculture and contribute to food security and poverty reduction in our communities.”

The beneficiaries of the program expressed their gratitude, stating that the initiative would have a transformative impact on their lives and communities. They emphasized that the support would not only increase their farming productivity but also help improve food security and contribute to the overall economic growth of Bauchi State.

The Women Agricultural Support Program is expected to bring lasting change by empowering women, supporting local farmers, and driving sustainable agricultural practices across the state.

As the program unfolds, it is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by women in agriculture and contributing to Nigeria’s broader goal of achieving food security and economic prosperity.