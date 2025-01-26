PDP in Crisis: Gov Bala Mohammed Warns of Looming Exodus, Calls for Patience

By: Daure David

In a candid revelation, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has raised an alarm over the growing disillusionment within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as many founding fathers and key members of the opposition party threaten to abandon the ship. Expressing concern over the party’s leadership challenges, Governor Mohammed warned that the defection of these influential members could significantly weaken the party and diminish its chances in future elections.

Governor Mohammed, who made these statements in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, noted that some members of the PDP have completely lost faith in the party’s leadership due to the prolonged crisis, particularly the unresolved leadership dispute. He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of infiltrating the party by planting individuals or moles within its ranks to sabotage the unity and peace within the PDP.

The governor revealed that some key party members, including former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa, have already left the party, with several others of greater influence on the brink of following suit. He highlighted that, despite ongoing efforts to reconcile aggrieved members, there is a serious risk of more defections unless the leadership crisis is addressed swiftly.

“Recently, I met with PDP youth leaders from various states, and I urged them to appeal to the founding fathers of our party to exercise more patience,” Governor Mohammed stated. “We are working on fixing the internal challenges, but if this issue persists, we risk playing into the hands of the ruling APC, and that could lead to the collapse of the PDP.”

The governor acknowledged that many of the aggrieved members are considering forming a new political party, but he emphasized that such a move would not have the same impact as the PDP, which remains a formidable force in Nigerian politics. However, he urged them to reconsider their plans and remain with the PDP, promising that a solution to the leadership crisis is within reach.

“We are committed to restoring the lost glory of the PDP,” Governor Mohammed assured. “But we must come together, strengthen the party, and develop a strategy that will enable us to win future elections. Divisions within the party will only undermine our chances of success.”

Governor Mohammed also addressed the role of the judiciary in the crisis, claiming that inconsistent rulings have further complicated the situation. “The judiciary has not been helpful in resolving the leadership disputes,” he stated. “Their conflicting decisions have eroded public trust in the party and the system. But we are law-abiding and will continue to work within the confines of the law.”

Despite the challenges, Governor Mohammed maintained a hopeful outlook, stressing the importance of unity and reconciliation in overcoming the crisis. He cautioned that if the PDP fails to resolve its internal issues, it could jeopardize Nigeria’s democracy by weakening the opposition.

“PDP is the main opposition party in Nigeria, and we cannot afford to let it crumble,” he warned. “If we allow it to fail, it will silence the voice of the opposition and pose a threat to our democracy.”

In conclusion, Governor Bala Mohammed appealed once again to the aggrieved members of the PDP to show patience as the ongoing reconciliation efforts gain momentum. He promised that, in time, a stronger and more united PDP will emerge, ready to take on the challenges of governance and secure a better future for Nigeria.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the coming weeks will be crucial for the PDP as it strives to navigate the storm and ensure its survival as a viable political force.