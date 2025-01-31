PDP Governors Support Court Ruling on National Secretary Crisis, Call for Immediate Implementation

By: Daure David

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has expressed strong backing for the Court of Appeal’s judgment that affirmed Ude Okoye as the party’s National Secretary. In a seven-point communiqué issued at the end of their first meeting of the year, held at the Government House in Asaba, Delta State, the governors called on the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to implement the court’s decision without delay.

The Forum acknowledged the ongoing efforts to resolve the internal dispute within the NWC over the National Secretary position and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding party discipline and legal processes. The governors stated that they were pleased with the ruling and urged the NWC to take immediate steps to enforce it.

“The Forum noted with delight the ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis in the National Working Committee on the position of the National Secretary and has reaffirmed its support for the Court of Appeal judgment. Consequently, the Forum advised the NWC to set up the machinery for the effective implementation of the court judgment,” the communiqué read.

In another key decision, the governors recommended rescheduling the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to March 13, 2025, following a review of the legal requirements for a valid convocation of the meeting. This move is expected to ensure compliance with all legal protocols.

The meeting also provided the governors an opportunity to assess the state of the nation, particularly the impact of the Federal Government’s macroeconomic policies. The governors expressed concern that these policies have caused significant hardship for Nigerians and called for an urgent review to alleviate the suffering of the populace.

“The macroeconomic policies of the Federal Government have inflicted hardship and pain on the polity. The Forum calls on the Federal Government to either revisit or rejig these policies to stop the hardship, as no meaningful development in the states can be achieved until the harsh policies are addressed,” the communiqué stated.

Security was another major topic discussed at the meeting. While commending the Armed Forces and security agencies for their continued efforts in securing the country, the governors raised concerns over the resurgence of non-state actors. They called for an overhaul of the national security framework to address emerging threats more effectively.

The Forum also took time to acknowledge the achievements of the host governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, environmental remediation, people’s empowerment, and security. His leadership was praised for fostering development in Delta State.

In their closing remarks, the PDP governors reiterated their commitment to restoring Nigeria to a state of economic stability, security, and national unity, reminiscent of the period before 2015.

The meeting, which was chaired by Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, who also serves as the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, ended on a note of solidarity and determination to strengthen the party’s position ahead of future political engagements.