Bauchi Police Bust Four-Man Syndicate Specializing in Robbing Bank Customers

By: Daure David

The Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command’s State Intelligence Department (SID) have successfully dismantled a four-man syndicate responsible for targeting bank customers across Bauchi, Borno, and Kano States. The suspects, who specialize in following individuals who withdraw large sums of money from banks and robbing them, were apprehended following a tip-off.

The arrested individuals are identified as Mustapha Bukar, aged 42, from Maiduguri, Borno State; Mustapha Abubakar, aged 47, from Kano, Kano State; and Habibu Abubakar Tijjani, aged 30, also from Kano, Kano State.

According to the police, the syndicate’s modus operandi involves surveilling bank customers who make significant withdrawals. On January 27, 2025, at about 5:00 PM, the suspects trailed a 43-year-old businessman who had withdrawn a large sum from the FCMB Bank in Bauchi. They followed the victim to his home, planning to ambush him and steal the money.

However, upon noticing that he was being followed, the victim contacted his family and instructed them to secure his vehicle. He then alerted the police, who acted quickly to intercept the suspects. As a result, three of the suspects were apprehended, while one managed to flee.

During the subsequent investigation, the suspects admitted to their role in multiple robbery operations across Bauchi, Kano, and Borno States. They revealed that their method involved using locally fabricated master keys, known as “Chori,” to break into their victims’ vehicles. The thieves particularly targeted Honda cars, as they were found to have vulnerable locking systems.

The police also recovered two Toyota Honda saloon vehicles used by the criminals in their operations, along with three of the locally made “Chori” keys.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, praised the SID operatives for their successful operation and urged residents to remain vigilant when leaving financial institutions. He advised the public to avoid parking in secluded areas, refrain from carrying large amounts of cash, and report any suspicious activity around banks or residential areas to the police promptly.

The police are continuing their investigation to apprehend the ringleader, who is still at large.