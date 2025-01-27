Panic In Anambra South APGA Over Likely Disqualification Of 2 Aspirants. For Alleged 2023 Ant Party Activities

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

There is growing panic within the ranks of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Anambra South Senatorial District following allegations that two aspirants in the fort coming bye election played anti part against the party in the ,2023 general election.

It is being alleged by some party members in the area that two of six aspirants worked for the late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah while he contested under the platform of the Young Democratic Party YPP .

To this end some members of the party in the area are calling for their disqualification from the race contending that the are not loyal party members as they sabotaged Hon Chris Azubogu who was the candidate of APGA in the said election.

When contacted the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara said that the party is not aware of any petition against any aspirant of the party adding that there are constitutional provisions in the party for the report and discipline of party members who played anti party .

“We as a political party are not aware of any petition or allegations before us about those that they said played anti party and even the party at the local government, ward and state levels have not been briefed about it ”

“,Our party has a constitution that made express provisions for the kind of disciplinary actions against erring party members and we urge the accusers to come up and show proof of those allegations and forward same to the appropriate authorities so that it would be looked into” he said.

But one of the party members who gave his name as Obiora Nwosu from Nnewi South local government area contended that their names would be forwarded to the party in due time noting that it would be counter productive if their names are exposed too early.

“It is common knowledge that two out of the six aspirants played anti party by working for late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah in that general election and it was brazen before the eyes of everyone and once the time table for the primary election is made public we shall present there names and the five petitions to the party ” he said.

Also speaking another member of the party Madam Nkiruka Ezenwankwo said ;

“There is nothing that can stop us from ensuring that those two aspirants are disqualified from contesting in the primary election and we have documents to that effect and we urge our party to teat those petitions with dispatch” she noted .