Orsu Massacre: OYC condemns act …Calls on Uzodimma, Soludo, Mba, others to prioritize security

The Ohanaeze youth Council has in strong terms condemned alleged killing of 25 persons at Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

They therefore called on the Governors of Imo State; Hope Uzodimma, Enugu State; Peter Mba, Anambra State; Prof. Charles Soludo to make the security of the people their utmost priority.

This was disclosed on Monday in a Statement signed by the OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka, and his General Secretary, Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Nweke.

The Statement reads:

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), being the apex socio-cultural youth organization of the Igbo race worldwide, has made the following resolutions subsequent to its National Working Committee meeting held in Owerri on 18th January 2025.

“The Council carried out a meticulous examination of the massacre of over 25 young individuals and family members in Orsu by criminal elements that have been causing devastation in Imo State since the 2021 Owerri Prison break. As a result, the Council requests that the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Sen. Hope Uzodimma, set up an independent Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate and expose the true perpetrators of the ongoing arson, killings, and kidnappings that have ravaged the state for the past four years.

“The SouthEast Governors need to stop trivializing the loss of lives and properties occurring in Igboland and acknowledge the reality that Alaigbo is being terrorized by a terrorist group with various operational camps in Igboland. The situation has escalated beyond mere criminal behavior. We therefore charge the SouthEast Governors, Political Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Town Union President General and Community Youth to be cognizant of the fact that terrorist elements have encircled Alaigbo.

“It is our considered opinion that the administrations of Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, Gov Peter Mba and Prof Charles Soludo have failed to prioritize insecurity, despite being the primary responsibility of a responsive government. Notably, their tenure has witnessed unprecedented violence to NDI Imo, NDI Enugu and NDI Anambra, eclipsing the records of previous governments in Imo/Anambra, including those of Dr. Sam Mbakwe and Jim Nwobodo.

“We implore Governor Hope Uzodimma, Gov Peter Mba and Prof Charles Soludo to engage the Directorate of Intelligence (DOI) Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) in a more comprehensive and sincere manner to find a lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in Imo, Enugu/Anambra, if they are truly committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of Ndi Enugu, Imo/Anambra.

“We categorically condemn the incessant killings occurring especially in Imo, Enugu and Anambra State and remind the perpetrators that “whatever a man sows, he will reap”; those who destroy others to survive will inevitably face destruction in their own lives.

“Those who shed blood have imposed a legacy of bloodshed on their lineage, and the scourge of war, killings, and death will depart from their generation, while they will pay the price with their own blood.

“The Council recommends that Prof Charles Soludo disband the political security network/vigilante he launched in Anambra and establish a legitimate Community Security Network, which will be exclusively recruited and managed by Youth Leaders and presidents of Town Unions from different communities in Anambra State, while the government and other wealthy individuals in Anambra provide support through sponsorship.

“The prevalence of violence in Anambra State, characterized by incessant killings and kidnappings of citizens, is alarming. Gov Charles Soludo’s administration has overseen the state’s most severe insecurity crisis since its inception. Is it not incumbent upon Gov Charles Soludo to prioritize the protection of Anambranians’ lives and properties as his foremost duty, taking precedence over his bid for re-election?

“The so-called “Agunaechemba” of Gov Charles Soludo is actually “Agunaeche-Soludo” just for his re-election, its formation will be counterproductive and will exacerbate security crises and challenges in Anambra.

“The Council calls upon the President General of Town Unions and Community Youth Leaders across Alaigbo to undertake comprehensive searches in various bushes, aiming to eradicate criminal elements perpetrating killings, kidnappings, and organ harvesting. Drawing inspiration from the Aba Women’s resistance of 1921, Igbo Youth must unite act in similar manner to expel and resist criminals from Alaigbo. We entrust community Youth leaders and Town Union leadership with identifying the hideouts of criminals and kidnappers in their community bushes and forests and working closely with the Directorate of Intelligence (DOI)Ohanaeze Youth Council to effect meaningful change.

“It is apparent that the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu is an organized crime and sabotage orchestrated/committed by SouthEast Governors and other past and present political office holders in the SouthEast. If the SouthEast Governors continue to politicize the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), it will be recorded that the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu is a consequence of the actions of SouthEast past and present Governors.

“We predict the danger of continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu in the DSS dungeon. The SouthEast Governors may struggle to contain the uprising that will occur soon due to their compromise and sabotage regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s release. It’s crucial at this juncture “Ka SouthEast Governors Choba Ewu Ojii Mgbe Chi Na Ejibeghi”